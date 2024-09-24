Miranda Lambert Returned Home To Write New Album 'Postcards from Texas'

Dozens of Days of Our Lives stars will be on hand to interact with fans and celebrate Season 60 of the beloved soap. Find out who's attending the Los Angeles event.

All About Days of Our Lives 2024 All-Star Day of Days Fan Event

Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a memorable event in November when the long-running show’s annual Day of Days fan event takes place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In celebration of the 60th season of the beloved soap opera, streaming now on Peacock, a glittering array of stars of the series will be on hand to interact with fans.

The stacked roster of celebrities will make the Peacock Theater feel a lot like Salem, the setting of Days of Our Lives that fans have come to know and love.

You won’t want to miss a moment. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Day of Days fan event.

When is Day of Days? The 2024 Day of Days fan gathering will take place on Saturday, November 2 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Doors open at 10 a.m. PT. This year, the annual event, set inside to provide seating and weather coverage, celebrates the milestone 60th season of the soap that’s kept fans glued to their TVs since 1965.

What is scheduled for Day of Days? Getting up close with your favorite Days of Our Lives stars is one of the big events of the free Day of Days. Fans will have a chance to meet cast members in person and to participate in autograph signings. All the stars in attendance will sign in both the morning and afternoon, which is a first for Day of Days. In addition, there will be photo ops, giveaways, and a Q&A session with the cast.

Expect surprises at Day of Days

Just as fans have come to expect twists from their favorite soap, those are also on deck for Day of Days. “We have some exciting surprises lined up in honor of the 60th that you definitely don’t want to miss,” the event announcement promises.

Marking another first, there will be celebratory Days branded merchandise for sale.

Days of our Lives key art. Photo: Peacock

What stars will be at Day of Days? A wide array of Salem’s finest will participate in the annual event, hosted by Tony Moore. Some of the Days stars scheduled to attend include Josh Taylor, James Reynolds, Eric Martsolf, Deidre Hall, Robert Scott Wilson, Paul Telfer, Stephen Nichols, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Jackée Harry, Raven Bowens, Dan Feuerriegel, Carson Boatman, Elia Cantu, Abigail Klein, Linsey Godfrey, Ashley Puzemis, Leo Howard, Cherie Jimenez, Susan Hayes, Al Calderon, Martha Madison, Brandon Beemer, Stacy Haiduk, Wally Kurth, Judi Evans, Tina Huang, Casey Moss, John Paul Lavoisier, Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers, Kennedy Garcia, Colton Little and Brandon Barash.

How to attend Day of Days

The Day of Days is free and open to the public. You can RSVP for Day of Days on the official event website, but an RSVP is not required. Entry is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

To keep up with all the action in Salem, catch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.