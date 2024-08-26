Day of Our Lives Has Hit 60 Seasons! Meet the Entire Cast of the Iconic Soap Opera

Zoë Kravitz on Blink Twice and Going to a Taylor Swift Concert with Fiancé Channing Tatum (Extended)

Family feuds! Torrid triangles! Secret twins! It’s just another day on Days of Our Lives, now on Peacock, where the sands of time just keep running.

Set in the fictional town of Salem, the beloved and long-running soap opera that premiered in 1965 focuses on the intertwined lives, loves, and dramas of its multigenerational residents.

"The show has a lot of excitement planned for the 60th season, which will pay homage to Days' history, as well as the legacy couples and relationships that the fans love," TV Guide and TV Insider soap columnist Stephanie Sloane told NBC Insider.

Days of Our Lives launches its 60th season on August 26. There’s no better time to get up to speed on Salem’s finest. Let’s get to know the current cast of regulars and their characters now.

Days of Our Lives Season 60 cast

Brandon Barash as Stefan DiMera

Brandon Barash attends Peacock hosts "Days Of Our Lives" Fan Event at XBOX Plaza on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Barash, a General Hospital alum, stepped into the role of Stefan DiMera in 2019. The son of crime lord Stefano DiMera, Stefan was once believed to be dead but in a classic soap twist returned from the grave. He’s been knee deep in Salem’s power struggles and controversial romances since. The latest shocker: Stefan just got called out by his wife, Gabi, for cheating on her while she was in lockup.

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black

Eric Martsolf at the Xbox Plaza during the "Days Of Our Lives" Fan Event at L.A. Live on November 12, 2022. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images

Martsolf, whose credits include the NBC soap Passions, took over the role of Brady in 2008. The son of John Black and Isabella Toscano, Brady has hit some rocky patches when it comes to both love and addiction. Having fallen off the wagon, Brady is currently caught up in a messy hit-and-run mystery.

Carson Boatman as Johnny DiMera

Carson Boatman at Peacock Place, L.A for “Day of Days 2023 on October 21, 2023. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images

Boatman, an actor and singer whose credits include Runt and Bedeviled, joined the cast as Johnny DiMera in 2021. The son of Sami Brady and EJ DiMera, Johnny navigates dicey family matters and Salem’s tricky social landscape with a mix of swagger and edge. Unfortunately, Johnny and his wife, Chanel, recently suffered a personal tragedy when she miscarried.

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis

Paul Telfer attends Peacock hosts "Days Of Our Lives" Fan Event at XBOX Plaza on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Daytime Emmy nominee Telfer, a Scottish actor whose credits include Hercules and Hotel Babylon, joined the Days of Our Lives cast in 2015. Magnetic and morally ambiguous, Xander has gotten into some iffy enterprises. Recent twist: Xander discovered he’s the secret son of tycoon Victor Kiriaski and heir to a fortune. Ch-ching.

Robert Scott Wilson as Alex Kiriakis

Robert Scott Wilson at Peacock Place, L.A for “Day of Days 2023 on October 21, 2023. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

Wilson, who’s known for being the first male model on The Price Is Right, debuted as Alexander “Alex” Kiriakis in 2022. Navigating family and marital dynamics is always tricky in daytime serials. Alex has been recently hit with a double whammy — discoveries related to his true paternity and his marriage.

Raven Bowens as Chanel Dupree

Raven Bowens attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Bowens, an actress known for All Rise and Future Man, took over as Chanel in 2021. Known for her vibrant personality and flair for drama, Chanel, who runs a bakery, has a knack for navigating personal challenges. Sadly, Chanel suffered a miscarriage that she believed to be from radiation exposure.

Mary Beth Evans as Dr. Kayla Brady

Mary Beth Evans attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on December 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emmy winner Evans plays Kayla Brady, a role she has portrayed (with some breaks) since 1986. Kayla is known for her compassionate nature as a medical professional and her pivotal role within the Brady family. Kayla’s enduring romance with Steve Johnson (she’s married him four times) helps keep the plot pot stirring.

Dan Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera

Daniel Feuerriegel attends the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on December 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Feuerriegel, an Australian actor seen in Spartacus: Blood and Sand, joined the Days of Our Lives cast in 2021. Elvis “EJ” Aaron DiMera is a man whose personal relationships get complicated and whose career has been all over the map. Now Salem’s district attorney, he’s also been a politician, businessman, mobster, lawyer, and a race car driver.

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera

Billy Flynn attends Peacock hosts "Days Of Our Lives" Fan Event at XBOX Plaza on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Flynn, who’s been seen on Hawaii Five-0, first appeared as Chad in 2014. Known for his complicated personality, Chad is the son of Stefano DiMera and his former mistress Madeline Peterson-Woods. He’s known for tumultuous relationships, particularly with Abigail Deveraux, and his battles within the DiMera empire. Currently he’s caught up with a mystery woman. Who is she really? That’s what he wants to know.

Galen Gering as Rafe Hernandez

Galen Gering at Peacock Place, L.A for “Day of Days 2023 on October 21, 2023.

Gering, who appeared on the daytime drama Passions, joined the cast of Days of Our Lives in 2008. Early on, Rafe was an FBI agent hired to guard Sami Brady. He’s come a long way since then, and, naturally, he’s hit some rough stretches. After recently being reinstated as Salem’s police commissioner, Rafe has had to deal with personal challenges.

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera

Stacy Haiduk at Peacock Place, L.A for “Day of Days 2023 on October 21, 2023. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

Daytime Emmy nominee Haiduk, whose credits include All My Children and The Young and the Restless, has played Kristen and her wacko lookalike Susan Banks (roles originated by Eileen Davidson) since 2018. Kristen is known for her manipulative and vengeful nature, schemes that go off the rails, and occasional redemptive streaks.

Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans

Deidre Hall at Peacock Place, L.A for “Day of Days 2023 on October 21, 2023. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

Hall, a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee, has portrayed Marlena since 1976, with a few breaks along the way. Marlena is a prominent psychiatrist who years ago famously faced demonic possession. Marlena is known for her role as a matriarch in the Brady family and for her relationship with John Black. Hall’s character is one of the soap opera’s most iconic and enduring figures.

Jackée Harry as Paulina Price

Jackee Harry attends the 16th annual A Pink Pump Affair at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Harry, who’s known for the series 227 and Sister, Sister, began playing Paulina in 2021. Formerly a real estate mogul, Paulina is currently the mayor of Salem. Paulina’s storylines tend to involve her intricate relationships with her family, particularly her daughter Chanel Dupree, and her high-flying career.

Drake Hogestyn as John Black

Drake Hogestyn at Peacock Place, L.A for “Day of Days 2023 on October 21, 2023. Photo: Todd Williamson/Peacock

Hogestyn has portrayed John Black since 1986, with an occasional break. John has a mysterious Jason Bourne-like past and evolving identity. He’s well-known for his dynamic relationship with Marlena Evans. He is also always ready to leap full-on into another spy caper.

Who else stars on Day of Our Lives?

Keep your eyes on these actors and their dynamic alter egos.

Leo Howard and Ashl e y Puzemis as Tate Black and Holly Jonas, teens adding their own special drama to Salem.

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, who’s been setting off sparks with Xander.

Suzanne Rogers as Maggie Horton, Sarah’s always concerned mom.

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, a mob boss’ daughter and a master manipulator.

Cherie Jimenez as Gabriela “Gabi” Hernandez, who has deep suspicions about husband Stefan cheating with Ava.

Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Steve and Kayla’s daughter.

James Reynolds as Salem’s former mayor and Paulina’s husband.

Stephen Nichols as Steve Johnson, Kayla’s husband and John Black’s detective agency partner.

Josh Taylor and Lauren Koslow as Roman Brady and Kate Roberts, who artfully navigate their kids’ and grandkids’ dilemmas.

Days of Our Lives Season 60 is now streaming on Peacock.