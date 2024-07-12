Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (July 12, 2024)

Pressure Mounts for Biden to Step Down, Trump and Biden Tied in New Poll

Dateline NBC is beloved for its mystery and intrigue, but will there be a new episode on tonight?

Intrigue, mystery and chilling real-life crimes are the essential ingredients that have made Dateline a beloved staple for more than three decades.

With this recipe for success, it’s no surprise that devoted fans are eager to delve into the latest mystery, but they may have to wait a bit.

Is Dateline new on Friday, July 12, 2024? There will be not be a new Dateline episode on Friday, July 12, 2024. Instead, NBC will air a repeat of “The Hands of a Killer” at 9/8c p.m., a two-hour episode focusing on correspondent Dennis Murphy’s investigation into the murder of a former state senator. “When former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins is found fatally stabbed outside her home, investigators must determine if her murder is connected to her political career or her personal life,” a synopsis for the episode reads. The episode will include interviews with Linda’s daughter Tate and son Butch, as well as Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, and Arkansas State Senator Gary Stubblefield.

When will Dateline return with new episodes? The beloved newsmagazine won’t be returning with new episodes until at least the middle of August, as NBC gears up to broadcast the 2024 Paris Olympics, which kick off July 26 and run through August 11.

For now, those itching for a true-crime fix can check out the award-winning podcast Dateline: Missing in America, which will launch its third season July 16 with six all-new episodes. The episodes will roll out twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through August 1 and provide a deep-dive into some of the country’s most confounding missing persons cases.

When does Season 33 of Dateline premiere? It was recently announced that Season 33 of the celebrated newsmagazine is set to premiere Friday, September 27, 2024 at 9/8c p.m. on NBC.

How can I watch old episodes of Dateline? In the meantime, fans can catch up on previous episodes of Dateline on Peacock. The streaming service currently offers hundreds of episodes from Seasons 18 through 32.

The most recent episode available is “The Breakup,” a harrowing story that began after California nurse LaNell Barsock was found dead in the garage of her Palmdale home. Although authorities initially focused on Barsock’s live-in boyfriend, the case would take a surprising and unexpected turn as the investigation continued.

As seen in the “Dark Intentions” episode, "absolute panic” gripped the Arlington, Texas community after a serial rapist and killer known ominously as the "Bathtub Killer” targeted women in the 1990s. The elusive rapist was finally apprehended, in part, due to the courage of his surviving victims, who came forward to share their chilling encounters with the killer.

In the “Sound and Fury” episode, viewers were transported to the booming Atlanta hip hop scene after the wife of a popular DJ was fatally shot in her home. Tiffany Jackson Pugh was heartlessly gunned down in her bed while her two children were at home. The brazen attack left many in the community wondering whether someone was targeting the influential DJs known for driving the careers of young rappers, or whether there was a more personal motive.

Find these episodes and more on Peacock.

And for even more Dateline, sign up for the show's official newsletter and check out its podcast.