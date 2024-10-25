Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (October 25, 2024)

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?

Seasons 18 to 32 of Dateline, as well as previously aired episodes from this current season, are all available to stream on Peacock. The most recent episode — “Night of the Nor’easter,” reported by Dateline correspondents Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy — is available to stream now.

The two-hour episode took an in-depth look at the high-profile trial of Karen Read, who was accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in 2022. The episode features interviews with O’Keefe’s family, legal experts, and Read herself.

“I felt like I was living in a nightmare,” Read says in a preview for the episode.

Read pleaded not guilty to the charges she faced, including second-degree murder, and a Judge declared a mistrial earlier this year when the jury could not reach a verdict. NBC News reported that the jurors were “deeply divided by fundamental differences in our opinions and state of mind.”

Canning told NBC Insider that the intense attention on the case, on social media and in the news, could not be ignored. “Viewers should take away from this episode the power of social media and how it can affect a case,” she said. “In this case, it became a big part of what was happening at the courthouse.”

Canning added that “seeing the pain being felt by John O’Keefe’s family” was very difficult. “They not only had to deal with his death, but the intense media coverage.”

