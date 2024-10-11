Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (October 11, 2024)
Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison reports on a disturbing murder case.
With every new episode of Dateline, NBC’s esteemed newsmagazine series investigates some of the most chilling and perplexing true crime cases. From puzzling disappearances to mysterious circumstances, no case is too complicated. And this week is no different.
Dateline takes a deep dive into yet another disturbing case, and here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode.
Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, October 11, 2024?
Yes! A new episode from Dateline Season 33 comes out tonight, Friday, October 11 at 9/8c on NBC. Reported by Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, the episode investigates the 2012 murder of Mary Ann Murphy in Humble, Texas.
Titled “Down the Rabbit Hole,” the episode synopsis reads: “A 16-year-old calls 911 to report a break-in at her family’s home. When police arrive, they discover her mother has been murdered, launching a years-long investigation that featured a false confession and revealed a dangerous romance.”
How can I watch Dateline?
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
The most recent episodes of Dateline Season 33, which premiered on September 27, are available to stream on Peacock. Seasons 18 to 32 are also available on Peacock, so there’s more than enough to add to your weekend watchlist.
“The Butterfly,” the first episode of Season 33, looks into the case of 21-year-old Katelyn Markham, an art student from Ohio who went missing in 2011. Tragically, Markham’s remains were found two years later and her fiancé who had been outspoken about her disappearance was charged with her murder. While authorities had a person of interest, the case continued to deliver twists and turns.
“The most surprising moment was when another young woman was found not far from the first murder also with a bag over her head, and it appeared there could be a connection,” Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning told NBC Insider.
“Wrong Turns,” which aired on October 4, investigates the 2016 murders of Justin Hilbert and Bailey Sharp. “A new father is found dead on the side of a road. Then the shocking stabbing of a young woman in broad daylight leads police on a high speed chase,” the episode synopsis reads. “Investigators wonder: are these two chilling murders connected?”
Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz speaks with detectives and the victims’ family members for the episode. “The hard part is always interviewing the families and the people left behind,” Mankiewicz told NBC Insider. “This episode was no different.”
In addition to these new episodes, you can keep up with Dateline by signing up for the show's official newsletter. And if you’re on the go, check out the Dateline NBC podcast.