Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (October 11, 2024)

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?

The most recent episodes of Dateline Season 33, which premiered on September 27, are available to stream on Peacock. Seasons 18 to 32 are also available on Peacock, so there’s more than enough to add to your weekend watchlist.

“The Butterfly,” the first episode of Season 33, looks into the case of 21-year-old Katelyn Markham, an art student from Ohio who went missing in 2011. Tragically, Markham’s remains were found two years later and her fiancé who had been outspoken about her disappearance was charged with her murder. While authorities had a person of interest, the case continued to deliver twists and turns.

“The most surprising moment was when another young woman was found not far from the first murder also with a bag over her head, and it appeared there could be a connection,” Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning told NBC Insider.

“Wrong Turns,” which aired on October 4, investigates the 2016 murders of Justin Hilbert and Bailey Sharp. “A new father is found dead on the side of a road. Then the shocking stabbing of a young woman in broad daylight leads police on a high speed chase,” the episode synopsis reads. “Investigators wonder: are these two chilling murders connected?”

Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz speaks with detectives and the victims’ family members for the episode. “The hard part is always interviewing the families and the people left behind,” Mankiewicz told NBC Insider. “This episode was no different.”

In addition to these new episodes, you can keep up with Dateline by signing up for the show's official newsletter. And if you’re on the go, check out the Dateline NBC podcast.