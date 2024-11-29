Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (November 29, 2024)
It might be Thanksgiving weekend, but Dateline fans still need their true crime fix.
Dateline's team of dedicated and intrepid correspondents do it all. Every week, they track down the key players who can help shed light on some of the most high-profile, puzzling, and disturbing true crime cases that come across their desks. But with the Thanksgiving holiday here, what’s happening with Dateline this week?
Below is everything you need to know to watch the latest from Dateline Season 33 and how to catch up on past episodes as well.
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, November 29, 2024?
No, there is not a new episode of Dateline tonight. But don’t worry, new episodes of Dateline Season 33 will return next week on Friday, December 6.
How can I watch Dateline?
You can watch new episodes of Dateline on Friday evenings on NBC. New episodes from Season 33 are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
Peacock has it all. Seasons 18 to 32 of Dateline are available to stream on NBC’s streaming platform. Previously aired episodes from Season 33 are also available on Peacock, including “The Killer Among Them,” which premiered on November 22.
In the most recent episode, Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning reported on a brutal murder that occurred in 1996. “When millionaire businessman Lance Herndon is found bludgeoned to death in his Atlanta home, the search for his killer reveals no shortage of suspects — or secrets,” the episode’s synopsis reads.
Canning told NBC Insider the team “traveled a lot” and did “a lot of interviews” for this episode. Indeed, Canning spoke with Herndon’s son Harrison, Talana Carraway, who’d once worked for and dated Herndon, as well as former Executive District Attorney Clint Rucker for Fulton County, Roswell police officer Tommy Williams, and podcaster Ericka Bozeman.
You can also stream recent Dateline episodes from Season 33 about the “Black Swan” case that investigates the killing of 59-year-old Doug Benefield, the Menendez brothers and “possible new evidence” about their case, the Karen Read trial, as well as several other true crime stories you might not have been following as closely.
