Is there a new Dateline on tonight, January 31, 2025?

Yes! A new episode of Dateline airs on Friday, January 31, at 9/8c on NBC.

Reported by Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, Friday’s all-new episode tells the story of Sante Kimes, a con artist and convicted murderer known as “The Dragon Lady.”

“An elderly socialite is reported missing from her stately New York City brownstone. When Sante Kimes and her son Kenny are arrested, an investigation reveals decades of crime, deception and murder that captivated the nation,” a synopsis for Dateline’s new episode (“The Devil Wore White”) reads.

Morrison sits down with many key players including Kimes’ son Kenny, who hasn’t given a televised interview in several years. The episode also features interviews with detectives, private investigators, and the son of one of Sante Kimes’ suspected murder victims.

In a preview for Friday’s broadcast, Morrison describes Sante Kimes as a “ruthless mother" and a “criminal mastermind, the likes of which we won’t see again.”