Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (January 31, 2025)
Keith Morrison reports on the story of Sante Kimes, whose crimes earned her the nickname of “The Dragon Lady.”
From the Murdaugh murders to JonBenét Ramsey, Dateline has reported on some of the most infamous crime stories — and will continue to do just that with another thorough investigation with this week’s broadcast.
Read on for everything you need to know to watch Dateline Season 33 on NBC.
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, January 31, 2025?
Yes! A new episode of Dateline airs on Friday, January 31, at 9/8c on NBC.
Reported by Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, Friday’s all-new episode tells the story of Sante Kimes, a con artist and convicted murderer known as “The Dragon Lady.”
“An elderly socialite is reported missing from her stately New York City brownstone. When Sante Kimes and her son Kenny are arrested, an investigation reveals decades of crime, deception and murder that captivated the nation,” a synopsis for Dateline’s new episode (“The Devil Wore White”) reads.
Morrison sits down with many key players including Kimes’ son Kenny, who hasn’t given a televised interview in several years. The episode also features interviews with detectives, private investigators, and the son of one of Sante Kimes’ suspected murder victims.
In a preview for Friday’s broadcast, Morrison describes Sante Kimes as a “ruthless mother" and a “criminal mastermind, the likes of which we won’t see again.”
How can I watch Dateline?
You can watch brand new episodes of Dateline on Friday nights at 9/8c on NBC. You can also stream new Dateline episodes the next day on Peacock.
In addition to Friday night’s broadcast, NBC is airing two Dateline episodes over the weekend.
On Saturday, February 1, “Dangerous Secret” from Dateline Season 32 airs at 10/9c on NBC.
“A small town in the Ohio River Valley is left in shock after beloved local coal miner Brad McGarry is found fatally shot in the basement of his home. As investigators dig into his personal life, a secret affair reveals a surprising suspect,” a synopsis for the episode, reported by Dennis Murphy, reads.
On Sunday, February 2, another Dateline Season 32 episode airs at 9/8c on NBC.
In “65 Seconds,” Blayne Alexander reports on a puzzling 2010 murder. “After an apparent home invasion in Minnesota leaves 25-year-old Heidi Firkus dead and her husband Nick hospitalized, detectives learn the young couple was facing financial troubles. On Sunday’s encore, insiders connected to the case speak out about the decade-long search for justice,” the episode’s synopsis reads.
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
You can stream hundreds of old episodes from Dateline Seasons 18 to 32 on Peacock at any time. You can also watch previously aired episodes from Season 33 on NBC’s streaming platform, including January 17th’s episode (“Little Patch of Perfect”) about the 2018 murder of Gary “Big Daddy” Farris.
You can also keep up with Dateline by signing up for the show’s official newsletter to get the latest news and updates on upcoming investigations. You can listen also to the Dateline NBC podcast every week.