Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (January 10, 2025)

Dateline’s tireless team of correspondents have been delivering top-notch investigations into the biggest and most puzzling true crime stories for decades. And this week, Dateline is revisiting a highly-watched case that inspired a new podcast.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch Dateline on NBC this week.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, January 10, 2025? No, a brand new episode of Dateline is not airing tonight, January 10. NBC will be re-airing an episode from Season 26 at 9/8c. In Friday night’s episode “Deadly Mirage,” Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz reports on the 2014 murder of Rob Limon. “When young father Rob Limon is murdered at work, the investigation uncovers deep secrets about sex, friendship, religion and family,” the episode’s synopsis reads. Authorities honed in on Rob’s wife, Sabrina, and her lover, a young firefighter named Jonathan Hearn. After an investigation that led to many witness tips and shocking details, the two were both found guilty in Rob Limon’s death. Sabrina Limon was sentenced to 25 years to life. Hearn took a plea deal, agreeing to testify against Sabrina, and was sentenced to 25 years and four months in prison, KBAK reported. For the episode, which Dateline first reported on in 2017, Mankiewicz speaks with Kelly and Jason Bernatene, close friends of Sabrina and Rob Limon, as well as crime reporter Olivia LaVoice and Kern County Sheriff’s Detective Robert Randall Meyer.

Friday’s broadcast details the case featured in Dateline’s new true crime podcast, Deadly Mirage. Also reported by Mankiewicz, the six-part podcast series takes a deep dive into the murder case. “It’s a story about love and betrayal,” Mankiewicz says in the trailer. “It’s about indiscretions and a string of bad choices. Most of all, it’s about the danger of indulging delusions and allowing daydreams to become nightmares.”

You can listen to every episode of Deadly Mirage right now.

How can I watch Dateline? New episodes of Dateline air on Friday nights at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. This week, you can also watch Dateline on Saturday, January 11. Dateline will air an episode from Season 32 — “The Note” — at 9/8c on NBC. “When high school student Megan Nichols vanishes from her Illinois home overnight, her mother finds a note from Megan saying that she ran away. But a grisly discovery made three years later changes the course of the investigation,” the episode’s synopsis reads. Saturday’s episode, reported by Andrea Canning, features interviews with many key figures including Megan’s friends, her mother, and investigators.

