Jesse L. Martin and the Cast Team Up for a Personality Quiz | The Irrational | NBC

Jesse L. Martin and the Cast Team Up for a Personality Quiz | The Irrational | NBC

It's never a dull work day for behavioral science expert Mercer on NBC's The Irrational.

Between all of the mind-boggling twists and turns, Season 2 of The Irrational has been a whirlwind watch, with weekly watchers patiently waiting for the return of new episodes.

How to Watch Watch The Irrational Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's been a white-knuckled countdown as Dr. Alec Mercer (played by Tony-winner Jesse L. Martin), with the help of his brilliant team, attempts to crack whatever befuddling case comes their way next. There isn't a nut out there Mercer can't crack, so whether it's a government conspiracy or some mystifying missing persons case, Mercer's team always starts at the top: the motive.

"We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."

RETURN: Here's When New Episodes of The Irrational Return in 2025

The Irrational Season 2 has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, so fans can't wait to see what happens next. Learn where and when to watch new episodes of NBC's The Irrational Season 2 below.

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), Marisa (Maahra Hill), and Agent Dennis Mackay (Matthew Maccaull) appear in The Irrational Season 1 Episode 11 "Reciprocity". Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Is The Irrational new tonight, December 31, 2024? No, The Irrational will not air a new episode on December 31 and will return with new episodes in 2025. During the winter hiatus, you can stream The Irrational on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Calvin Ellis (Fletcher Donovan) and Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) appear in Season 2 Episode 1 of The Irrational. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

When will new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC, right after the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island.

"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Martin told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) appears in The Irrational Season 1 Episode 10 "Bombshell. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

RELATED: Everything to Know About NBC's Drama The Irrational Starring Jesse L. Martin