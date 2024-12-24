Jesse L Martin And The Cast Talk About Their Irrational Fear Of Spiders | The Irrational | NBC

It's never a dull work day for behavioral science expert Mercer on NBC's The Irrational.

Season 2 of The Irrational has upped the dramatic ante, and as the show's midseason hiatus continues, weekly watchers are perched to learn what happens next.

Watch The Irrational Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

This season has been jam-packed with twists and turns as Dr. Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), the whip-smart behavioral scientist, tackles whatever chaotic case comes his way next. With the help of his team of behavioral experts, the crew takes a deep dive into the human mind while making sense of the latest investigations. Whether it's a baffling kidnapping or some larger conspiracy, Mercer begins by unraveling the motive, with viewers glued to their screens as he makes sense of the madness and helps deliver justice.

The Irrational Season 2 has been a high-octane watch, and fans can't wait to see where the action heads next. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 below.

Is The Irrational new tonight, December 24, 2024? No, The Irrational will not air a new episode on December 24 and will return with new episodes in 2025. During the hiatus, you can stream episodes of The Irrational on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. "We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."

When will new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC, following the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island. "My work as an actor has always been about human behavior..." Martin told Collider. "[Mercer] not only goes out on the field and helps in conjunction with law enforcement and others to solve mysteries and to solve crimes, but also takes those mysteries and crimes to the classroom and works with younger people, with students, to flesh these things out to create experiments that help us understand why people behave the way they do and why people can be irrational in what seems like it should be in a rational space."

