Here's what to know about who's hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and who's performing as Musical Guest.

Saturday Night Live's Season 49 has been a standout year for the long-running late-night sketch series.

After returning from summer hiatus after a slightly-shortened Season 48, Season 49 was filled with hysterical sketches and viral moments like Maya Rudolph's Mother's Day Monologue, Beavis and Butt-Head cracking the cast up, Kristen Wiig afraid of getting "Jumanji-ed," Dakota Johnson roasting the Please Don't Destroy boys, and a gruesome Scooby-Doo parody — just to name a few.

On May 18, Jake Gyllenhaal hosted for his third time with Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter, following the epic Mother's Day episode hosted by Maya Rudolph.

But who's hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, and is it a repeat?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, June 1, 2024?

No.

This week's SNL is a repeat. Jake Gyllenhaal's episode on May 18 was SNL's finale — the last episode before the series's upcoming historic 50th season.

Ramy Youssef during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1859, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight?

NBC will re-air Ramy Youssef's March 30 episode this weekend, with Musical Guest Travis Scott.

Youssef's episode included the hilarious "Immigrant Dad Talk Show" sketch, an "Ozempic for Ramadan" parody commercial, and a "Murder Detective" sketch filled with pizza and plenty of murder scene-related puns.

Murder Detective

How to enter Saturday Night Live's Season 50 ticket lottery

SNL will return in the fall for its landmark 50th season, and the best way to get tickets to see a show is to enter the ticket lottery. It kicks off in August 2024, so get all the details now for your best chance to watch the action from a seat in Studio 8H.

Michael Longfellow as Old Fashioned Cigarette and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live Episode 1850 on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Where can I watch classic Saturday Night Live episodes?

Stream every single episode of SNL—all 49 seasons—on Peacock!

You'll also find a wealth of classic clips, mini documentaries that go behind the making of a sketch, and compilation videos galore over at Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel.

