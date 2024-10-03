Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

10 Times Benson Was the Queen of the Clapback

Is a New Episode of Law & Order: SVU on Tonight? (October 3, 2024)

Get ready Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans because Season 26 is here. After enjoying an action-packed, historic Season 25, fans are perched to see Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and catch up with her fearless squad.

Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

"It's the longest-running show in history, and it's not by accident that Benson's progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society," Hargitay told Hemisphere magazine in celebration of SVU's milestone Season 25. "[Benson's kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way... She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain — all while being a mother. Let's see how far we can take it, you know?"

RELATED: Check Out the Talented Cast of Law & Order: SVU Season 26

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? (October 3, 2024) At long last, yes! Law & Order Thursdays are back! The logline for the Season 26 premiere ("Fractured") reads, "The SVU investigates a brutal attack on a group of law students; Benson hopes the discovery of a hidden camera will crack the case open; Carisi's best chance at conviction is catching the defendant in a lie."

Ice T, Mariska Hargitay, Octavio Pisano, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Kevin Kane are seen filming on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Midtown, Manhattan on August 05, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The teaser for next week's episode — SVU Season 26, Episode 2 ("Excavation") — reads, "Devastating repressed memories come back to a woman when she finds an old notebook in her family home; bringing charges in a decades-old crime proves even more difficult for Carisi when a powerful judge stalls the case."

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 19, Episode 22. Photo: Virgina Sherwood/NBC