Is a New Episode of Law & Order: SVU on Tonight? (October 3, 2024)
Stay caught up with Benson and the squad by watching SVU Thursdays on NBC.
Get ready Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans because Season 26 is here. After enjoying an action-packed, historic Season 25, fans are perched to see Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and catch up with her fearless squad.
"It's the longest-running show in history, and it's not by accident that Benson's progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society," Hargitay told Hemisphere magazine in celebration of SVU's milestone Season 25. "[Benson's kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way... She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain — all while being a mother. Let's see how far we can take it, you know?"
Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.
Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? (October 3, 2024)
At long last, yes! Law & Order Thursdays are back!
The logline for the Season 26 premiere ("Fractured") reads, "The SVU investigates a brutal attack on a group of law students; Benson hopes the discovery of a hidden camera will crack the case open; Carisi's best chance at conviction is catching the defendant in a lie."
When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air?
SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The teaser for next week's episode — SVU Season 26, Episode 2 ("Excavation") — reads, "Devastating repressed memories come back to a woman when she finds an old notebook in her family home; bringing charges in a decades-old crime proves even more difficult for Carisi when a powerful judge stalls the case."
Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU?
Stream all 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider following the Season 25 wrap party. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."