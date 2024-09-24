The Voice is officially back for Season 26 with Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé. The premiere episode, which aired September 23, featured some of the most inspired Blind Auditions yet. From a worship leader who scored a 4-Chair Turn singing Zach Bryan to a 16-year-old street singer who got all the Coaches crying, the competition is shaping up to be fiercer than ever. And with the addition of the Coach Replay button—which allows Coaches to vie for an Artist even after not turning their chairs—we're in for an unpredictable ride.

Typically, The Voice airs two nights a week. But for the first few weeks of Season 26, we're only getting one episode per week. Here's what you need to know about The Voice Season 26's schedule:

Is a new episode of The Voice on tonight? (September 24, 2024)

The Voice Season 26 performers: Sydney Sterlace, Danny Joseph, and Torre Blake. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

No, a new episode of The Voice will not air on Tuesday, September 24. Tuesday episodes of the show will begin on October 8. This means next week will also only have one new episode, which will air on Monday, September 30.

So, what can we expect from this season? From McEntire, we'll be seeing a more instinctual approach to how she hits her button during the Blinds.

“It’s not how [the Artists] look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” she said. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

As for Stefani, she's taking stock in her career accomplishments and hopes to imbue some wisdom on her team members. “You get to be in this other position of being a Coach, where you get to look back at your career and think, ‘Gosh, how did I do that? Like, let me share that with them, because maybe I can help them do it too.’ It is just super fulfilling," she said.