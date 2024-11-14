NBC Insider Exclusive

Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (November 14, 2024)

Keep up with Benson and the squad by watching Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

By Jessica White
Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has been kicking criminal butt as usual on Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and fans can't wait to find out what case gets closed next on the beloved NBC nailbiter.

How to Watch

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I love my job," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider following the Season 25 finale. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

Olivia Benson speaks on the phone in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 19, Episode 22. Photo: Virgina Sherwood/NBC

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, November 14, 2024?

Yes! A new episode of SVU airs on Thursday, November 14, at 9/8c on NBC

The logline for SVU Season 26, Episode 7 ("Tenfold") reads: "Bruno must get to the center of a victim's incomplete story to track down a serial rapist. Carisi is helpless to stop a crime he suspects is about to be committed."

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears in Season 26 Episode 4 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air?

SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock

The teaser for next week's midseason finale — SVU Season 26, Episode 8 ("Cornered") — reads: "Carisi tries to protect two women taken hostage in a tense standoff between police and a violent thief; Benson and Rollins devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety."

Amanda Rollins, Olivia Benson, Fin and Corgan walk past police cars on Law and Order SVU Season 26 Episode 3
Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU?

Watch all 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about playing Benson for so long. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

