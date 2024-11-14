Keep up with Benson and the squad by watching Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has been kicking criminal butt as usual on Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and fans can't wait to find out what case gets closed next on the beloved NBC nailbiter.

"I love my job," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider following the Season 25 finale. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, November 14, 2024? Yes! A new episode of SVU airs on Thursday, November 14, at 9/8c on NBC. The logline for SVU Season 26, Episode 7 ("Tenfold") reads: "Bruno must get to the center of a victim's incomplete story to track down a serial rapist. Carisi is helpless to stop a crime he suspects is about to be committed." RELATED: The Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Never Forget

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air? SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: The Talented Cast of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 The teaser for next week's midseason finale — SVU Season 26, Episode 8 ("Cornered") — reads: "Carisi tries to protect two women taken hostage in a tense standoff between police and a violent thief; Benson and Rollins devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety."

