It's almost here! Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is currently in production (from behind-the-scenes pics shared to IG, we can tell the cast is having a blast), and new episodes start airing soon. Find out exactly when and be sure to tune in.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (September 18, 2024)

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

No, but you only have to wait a week! Chicago P.D. returns with all-new episodes on September 25.

And when it does, fans will meet a brand new chief, played by Shawn Hatosy. “I think he sees a lot of himself in Voight (Jason Beghe) and identifies quite a bit with Voight and Voight’s philosophy as a police officer, and they have a really interesting relationship that will evolve as the season goes on,” P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line about Hatosy's character, Deputy Chief Charlie Reid.

Toya Turner will also be joining the cast as a series regular playing Patrol officer Kiana Cook.

Shawn Hatosy attends the "27th Annual Critics Choice Awards" at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The cast will also be missing a familiar face: Tracy Spiridakos, who left at the end of last season. "It was a really hard decision, and I don't know that there's ever a right time," she told NBC Insider. "I think I've been on the show for just over seven years...and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there."

All of One Chicago is coming back

All three shows — Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. — have been renewed for new seasons, and will premiere on September 25. Fire, too, is getting a new chief: Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney.

NBC Insider chatted with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman about what the many changes at Firehouse 51 mean for the future. "It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman said. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"

