Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (August 21, 2024)

The wait for Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is almost over.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 was one for the ages. To recap: Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) got engaged; Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) slept with his CI; Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) nearly got a restraining order from a civilian; a serial killer kidnapped Voight (Jason Beghe), and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) left Chicago — but not before divorcing Halstead.

It was such an action-packed and drama-filled season, and Season 12 will be here before fans know it.

Here's when new episodes of Chicago P.D. come back:

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (August 21, 2024)

No. Fans will have to wait a little longer for fresh episodes of Chicago P.D. — the series is in the middle of its traditional summer hiatus until Season 12 premieres in the fall.

Will there be a rerun of Chicago P.D. tonight? (August 21, 2024)

Chicago P.D. fans have a night off — NBC's coverage and analysis of the 2024 Democratic National Convention will take place on the network beginning at 9 p.m. ET and is scheduled to run for two hours.

Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas), Agent Steve Burns (Corey Reynolds) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 5 Episode 3.

When does Chicago P.D. Season 12 premiere?

Chicago P.D. returns September 25 to NBC and occupies its normal time slot: Wednesdays at 10/9c.

"I'm very excited to get into it," showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line specifically about Burgess and Ruzek's relationship and engagement. "So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments. I think it'll be fun [to write]. There's definitely a possibility of, 'Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?' So, I'm excited to figure out all of that."