Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will accept their nominations in Chicago.

Where to Watch the Democratic National Convention on NBC

America's two political parties host multi-day conventions every four years to nominate their candidates for the presidency and vice presidency of the United States (and to celebrate their candidates and promote their political platforms). As a matter of courtesy, the party who holds the White House goes last.

The Republican Party and its candidates, former president Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), made their case to the American people in Milwaukee over the course of four days in July. This week — with summer coming to a close — Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) will present their argument for another Democratic presidency over the course of four days in Chicago.

Technically speaking, the convention this year is a formality: Harris formally secured the Democratic Party's nomination for president on August 5 after a five-day round of online balloting to comply with an Ohio law that required that presidential nominees be named by August 7. She announced that Walz would be her running mate on August 6, and his nomination was certified by the Democratic National Committee chair shortly thereafter.

Here's what to know about watching the Democratic National Convention on NBC from August 19-22.

When is the Democratic National Convention airing on NBC on Monday? NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor live coverage of the convention from 10-11 p.m. ET on Monday, August 19 on NBC and streaming on NBC News NOW. Live coverage from the convention will start at 4 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker will anchor Meet the Press NOW from 4-5 p.m. ET, and Top Story anchor Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson NOW anchor Hallie Jackson will anchor the network's coverage from 5-10 p.m. ET. NBC News reported that President Joe Biden, who formally ended his reelection campaign in July, will speak on the first night of the convention.

The logo for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center during a media walkthrough on January 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The convention is scheduled to be held in Chicago from August 19-22, 2024. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

When is the Democratic National Convention airing on NBC on Tuesday? NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will anchor live coverage of the convention from 10-11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 20 on NBC and streaming on NBC News NOW. Live coverage from the convention will start at 4 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker will anchor Meet the Press NOW from 4-5 p.m. ET, and Top Story anchor Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson NOW anchor Hallie Jackson will anchor the network's coverage from 5-10 p.m. ET. NBC News reported that former president Barack Obama will address the convention on Tuesday night.

When is the Democratic National Convention airing on NBC on Wednesday? NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will anchor live coverage of the convention from 9-11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 21 on NBC and streaming on NBC News NOW. Live coverage from the convention will start at 4 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker will anchor Meet the Press NOW from 4-5 p.m. ET. Top Story anchor Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson NOW anchor Hallie Jackson will anchor the network's coverage from 5-9 p.m. ET and then lead an hour-long post-convention special on NBC News NOW starting at 11 p.m. ET. Tim Walz is expected to give a speech formally accepting his nomination on Wednesday night. NBC News reported that former president Bill Clinton was expected address the convention earlier in the evening.

When is the Democratic National Convention airing on NBC on Thursday? NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will anchor live coverage of the convention from 9-11 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 22 on NBC and streaming on NBC News NOW. Live coverage from the convention will start at 4 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker will anchor Meet the Press NOW from 4-5 p.m. ET. Top Story anchor Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson NOW anchor Hallie Jackson will anchor the network's coverage from 5-9 p.m. ET and then lead an hour-long post-convention special on NBC News NOW starting at 11 p.m. ET. Kamala Harris is expected to give a speech formally accepting her nomination on Thursday night to close out the convention.