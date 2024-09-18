Cast Speed Recap: Love, Lust, Loss and Everything Else from Last Season | One Chicago | NBC

We're so close to the premiere!

The Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire is only one week away, and viewers can't wait.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Dermot Mulroney's Fire Chief Dom Pascal will join Firehouse 51 after Eammon Walker's emotional exit as a series regular. That's not the only buzzy action we're getting, either. The Season 12 finale left many fan-favorite characters at a crossroads. Not only does Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have an estranged brother roaming the halls of Firehouse 51, but many of our 51 family members are uneasy about their futures at the station without Boden.

"As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview.

So, when will new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC? Get the details, below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (September 18, 2024) Unfortunately, not. Chicago Fire is still on hiatus, but a rerun of the Season 12 finale ("Never Say Goodbye") will air instead. RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed That said, viewers can't wait to see how Firehouse 51 further evolves with Mulroney's Chief Pascal at the helm. "It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eichenberg), and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? The Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday, September 25, at 9/8c on NBC. The Chicago P.D. Season 12 premiere will air right after. All new episodes air next day on Peacock. RELATED: What to Know About Chicago Fire Season 12: Details

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC