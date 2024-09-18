Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (September 18, 2024)
We're so close to the premiere!
The Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire is only one week away, and viewers can't wait.
Dermot Mulroney's Fire Chief Dom Pascal will join Firehouse 51 after Eammon Walker's emotional exit as a series regular. That's not the only buzzy action we're getting, either. The Season 12 finale left many fan-favorite characters at a crossroads. Not only does Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have an estranged brother roaming the halls of Firehouse 51, but many of our 51 family members are uneasy about their futures at the station without Boden.
"As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of what's the next cool call?" Newman said in a May 2024 CBR interview.
So, when will new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC? Get the details, below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (September 18, 2024)
Unfortunately, not. Chicago Fire is still on hiatus, but a rerun of the Season 12 finale ("Never Say Goodbye") will air instead.
That said, viewers can't wait to see how Firehouse 51 further evolves with Mulroney's Chief Pascal at the helm.
"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider. "Fans can expect some darker themes [in Season 13], with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
The Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday, September 25, at 9/8c on NBC. The Chicago P.D. Season 12 premiere will air right after.
All new episodes air next day on Peacock.
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Stream all 12 seasons of Chicago Fire on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. With hundreds of Fire episodes to choose from, the One Chicago action never has to end.