Is Chicago Fire New Tonight? (June 19, 2024)
Find out when all your favorite One Chicago series return on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock.
After bidding farewell to Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), and longtime Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), many Chicago Fire fans are perched to see where the show heads next. Firehouse 51 has taken many shapes and forms throughout the years, and as the show explores new chapters, fans have loved watching Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) hold down the fort alongside One Chicago fan favorites.
"This cast is definitely very familiar with losing people that we love..." Killmer told NBC Insider ahead of her bittersweet exit. "We've had a lot of people come and go. There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular."
Season 12 marked a turning point for Chicago Fire, but what will happen next? Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (June 19, 2024)
Unfortunately, no — Chicago Fire is in its off-season. You won't want to miss the explosive action when it continues in Season 13 of Chicago Fire, returning in fall 2024 on NBC alongside Season 12 of Chicago P.D. and Season 10 of Chicago Med.
Ahead of the Season 12 finale, Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman told NBC Insider how the many changes at Firehouse 51 will impact the future of the show.
"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman said. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
New Chicago Fire episodes will not air until the Season 13 premiere. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date.
Chicago Fire will occupy its regular time slot of Wednesdays at 9/8c this fall.
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
One Chicago's summer hiatus is the best time to stream Chicago Fire episodes.
Want to catch up on Season 12 episodes or rewatch some fan-favorite Fire moments? Peacock is the perfect place for streaming Chicago Fire episodes and classic NBC series.