Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (June 19, 2024)

After bidding farewell to Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), and longtime Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), many Chicago Fire fans are perched to see where the show heads next. Firehouse 51 has taken many shapes and forms throughout the years, and as the show explores new chapters, fans have loved watching Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) hold down the fort alongside One Chicago fan favorites.

"This cast is definitely very familiar with losing people that we love..." Killmer told NBC Insider ahead of her bittersweet exit. "We've had a lot of people come and go. There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular."

Season 12 marked a turning point for Chicago Fire, but what will happen next? Read on, below, to learn when new episodes of Chicago Fire return on NBC.

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? New Chicago Fire episodes will not air until the Season 13 premiere. Stay tuned for an official Season 13 premiere date. RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed Chicago Fire will occupy its regular time slot of Wednesdays at 9/8c this fall.

