Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (September 30, 2024)

The Voice Season 26 is officially underway. Here's everything you need to know about the next episode.

We're officially underway on a new season of The Voice. Season 26 of NBC's hit competition series launched on Sept. 23, giving viewers a new round of blind auditions, some new special features for the Coaches, and of course, lots of new talent to celebrate.

So, now that the show is back, you might be wondering when you can expect the next episode, and what's on the horizon. We've got you covered. Let's take a quick look at what's next for The Voice.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (September 30, 2024)? Yes! After its Season 26 premiere on Sept. 23, The Voice will keep the new season going right on schedule this week, with Episode 2 launched at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 7:00 p.m. Central on NBC.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week? (October 1, 2024)? No. So far this year, The Voice is sticking to Monday's for its initial run of episodes, while NBC makes room for other programming on Tuesday nights. That said, Monday's episode is two hours long, so you get a nice portion of the show even if it is just one day a week this time. But, Tuesday episodes do return next week!

What's New on The Voice This Week?

Kendall Eugene performs onstage during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Just like the season premiere, the second week of The Voice Season 26 will take us through Blind Auditions, as all four Coaches work to build up their teams in preparation for Battles, Playoffs, and more.

Episode 1 was an exciting kickoff to the Blinds, with all four Coaches picking up at least two vocalists (and Snoop Dogg picking up three) along the way. We saw two different Coaches deploy their Block buttons, including the dramatic Block battle over singer Danny Joseph, and we also saw the first-ever use of the Coach Replay button, as Reba McEntire saved singer Kendall Eugene after no chairs turned for him.

With the teams taking shape, the Coaches will be looking for specific strengths to make their particularly groups shine, and they'll also be pressing every advantage they've got to get there. Remember, while Reba has already used the new Coach Replay feature, the other three Coaches haven't yet, and that means we could be in for plenty more drama as we head into Episode 2.

How to Watch The Voice

The Voice airs every week on NBC, and you can watch live via your local affiliate. Every episode also arrives on Peacock the next day, so if you missed the episode the night before, you can always catch up.