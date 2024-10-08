Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 8, 2024)
The first Tuesday night episode of Season 26 is finally here!
Every week, The Voice Season 26 Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé are one step closer to building their teams. As the Artists continue to blow us away with their Blind Auditions, there have also already been several buzzworthy moments. Remember when Queen Reba arrived on a chariot? Or Snoop’s entrance with a mariachi band?
There’s still so much in store, so here’s everything you need to know to watch the next episode of The Voice on Tuesday, October 8.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (October 8, 2024)?
Yes! The first Tuesday night episode of The Voice Season 26 airs at 8/7c on NBC.
In Season 26, Episode 4, the Coaches will continue to build their teams in the fourth round of Blind Auditions. Monday night’s episode of The Voice on October 7 wrapped up the third round. Each Coach will have 14 Artists on their team, so there are still plenty of decisions to make!
As the Coaches listen during the Blind Auditions and choose whether or not to spin their chair for an Artist, they're all looking for something specific. "I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something — cry, or laugh — but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing?" McEntire said ahead of Season 26's premiere.
With that strategy, it's no surprise the other Coaches are often looking at (or even blocking) the "I'm a Survivor" singer to see how she's swaying during Blind Auditions.
What's new on The Voice this week?
This week of The Voice airs the very first Tuesday night episode of the season. While we’re still in the midst of Blind Auditions — the final two rounds air on Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15 — we’ll continue to meet new talent this week on The Voice.
Last week, DREION from Nebraska and Tanner Frick from Tennessee both got a Four-Chair Turn from the Coaches. DREION performed Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” while Frick sang "Thought You Should Know" by Morgan Wallen. Snoop also utilized the new Coach Replay button to put 61-year-old flight Gail Bliss on his team after she performed “If It Hadn’t Been for Love” by The SteelDrivers. “The spirit of my mother is in me right now. My mother’s sister’s name was Gail, which was one of my favorite aunties,” Coach Snoop said on Episode 2 before hitting the replay button.
Tuesday night’s episode could very well deliver more goosebump moments.
How to watch The Voice
You can watch new episodes of The Voice Season 26 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.