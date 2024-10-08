Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 8, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (October 8, 2024)?

Yes! The first Tuesday night episode of The Voice Season 26 airs at 8/7c on NBC.

In Season 26, Episode 4, the Coaches will continue to build their teams in the fourth round of Blind Auditions. Monday night’s episode of The Voice on October 7 wrapped up the third round. Each Coach will have 14 Artists on their team, so there are still plenty of decisions to make!

As the Coaches listen during the Blind Auditions and choose whether or not to spin their chair for an Artist, they're all looking for something specific. "I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something — cry, or laugh — but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing?" McEntire said ahead of Season 26's premiere.



With that strategy, it's no surprise the other Coaches are often looking at (or even blocking) the "I'm a Survivor" singer to see how she's swaying during Blind Auditions.