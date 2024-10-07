Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 7, 2024)

What's new on The Voice this week?

Moving forward, we'll be getting two episodes of The Voice per week, with one exception on Tuesday, November 5 for NBC's Election Day coverage. We're still deep into Blind Auditions as each Coach builds their respective teams, so we can expect to hear more unique voices and we could also see a few more Blocks.

While Snoop and Bublé are both still finding their footing as newbies this season, each Coach has a unique approach to selecting their Artists. For McEntire, she follows her gut.

"It’s not how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said ahead of Season 26's premiere. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something — cry, or laugh — but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”