Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 7, 2024)
Get ready for the third round of Blind Auditions!
The Voice Season 26 is starting off with a bang. With Blind Auditions still underway, Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé are proving week after week that they’re in it to win it. Bublé even pulled out the Block button on Queen Reba to snag a country singer from West Virginia. Beyond the talented batch of Artists we've already met, including some who've gotten a Four-Chair turn, a new Coach Replay button rule is really shaking things up.
So if The Voice Season 26 is now a fixture of your weekly TV routine after it premiered on September 23, here’s everything you need to know to watch the next episode of NBC’s hit singing competition show.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (October 7, 2024)?
Yes! The third round of Blind Auditions airs on Monday, October 7 at 8/7c on NBC.
Season 26, Episode 3 is two hours long, so you can expect this one to be jam-packed with emotional moments, battles for Artists, and probably a few tears. (Who knows, if we’re really lucky, a Coach might even bring another baby animal on stage.)
Is there a new episode of The Voice on Tuesday night this week? (October 8, 2024)?
Yes! Week 3 introduces the first Tuesday night episode of Season 26. Airing on October 8 at 8/7c on NBC, Episode 4 will get into the fourth round of Blind Auditions. The final rounds of Blind Auditions air next week before the team members perform against each other in The Battles portion of the show. Following three weeks of The Battles, a select number of Artists will then advance to the Knockouts round.
What's new on The Voice this week?
Moving forward, we'll be getting two episodes of The Voice per week, with one exception on Tuesday, November 5 for NBC's Election Day coverage. We're still deep into Blind Auditions as each Coach builds their respective teams, so we can expect to hear more unique voices and we could also see a few more Blocks.
While Snoop and Bublé are both still finding their footing as newbies this season, each Coach has a unique approach to selecting their Artists. For McEntire, she follows her gut.
"It’s not how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said ahead of Season 26's premiere. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something — cry, or laugh — but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”
How to watch The Voice
Starting this week, The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.