Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 29, 2024)
The Artists return to the Battles ring this week on The Voice.
We’ve already seen Blocks, Coach Replays, and now a few Steals on Season 26 of The Voice. The Artists chosen during Blind Auditions by Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé have been performing their hearts out to stay on the show.
Indeed, stakes are high. So what happens next? Here’s everything you need to know to watch the newest episode of The Voice on October 29, 2024.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, October 29, 2024?
Yes! A brand new one-hour episode of The Voice airs tonight, October 29 at 9/8c on NBC. On Tuesday night’s episode, this season’s Artists will continue to perform in Part 4 of the Battles.
During the Battles, each Coach chooses a song for two Artists on their team to perform as a duet. At the end, only one Artist will advance to the next round, the Knockouts, but eliminated singer can be “stolen” by another Coach. In fact, that exact scenario happened during the Battles premiere on October 21.
Stefani paired up Sydney Sterlace, 15, and Sloane Simon, 19, to perform “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish. “You have to have a certain attitude, swag, personality to pull off this song,” Stefani explained of her song choice. “It’s really going to come down to who has the most flexibility, personality, and is ready right now to move on. These girls are really evenly matched, this is going to be one of the toughest decisions I have to make.”
Stefani ultimately declared Sterlace as the winner, but Simon is still very much in this race. Bublé, McEntire, and Snoop all hit the “Steal” button for her and Simon chose to join Team Bublé. “Sloane has a great voice, angelic, sweet tone, great pitch, great control,” Bublé said. “People are going to really love her, she’s a pop star in the making.”
What's new on The Voice this week?
This week, Artists continue to perform in the Battles, and only one will be chosen by their Coach to advance to the next round.
Last week proved to be extra exciting on The Voice, even outside the Battle ring. Jan Dan, an Artist on Team Gwen, revealed after his performance that his wife was actively in labor while he was on stage. Dan won his Battle against Jaylen Dunham, so we may get an update on his little one and find out if he actually named his newborn after his Coach, as she suggested. “He should definitely name his baby 'Gwen.' It has to happen!” Stefani said.
How to watch The Voice
New episodes of The Voice Season 26 air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.