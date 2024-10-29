Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 29, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, October 29, 2024?

Yes! A brand new one-hour episode of The Voice airs tonight, October 29 at 9/8c on NBC. On Tuesday night’s episode, this season’s Artists will continue to perform in Part 4 of the Battles.

During the Battles, each Coach chooses a song for two Artists on their team to perform as a duet. At the end, only one Artist will advance to the next round, the Knockouts, but eliminated singer can be “stolen” by another Coach. In fact, that exact scenario happened during the Battles premiere on October 21.

Stefani paired up Sydney Sterlace, 15, and Sloane Simon, 19, to perform “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish. “You have to have a certain attitude, swag, personality to pull off this song,” Stefani explained of her song choice. “It’s really going to come down to who has the most flexibility, personality, and is ready right now to move on. These girls are really evenly matched, this is going to be one of the toughest decisions I have to make.”

Stefani ultimately declared Sterlace as the winner, but Simon is still very much in this race. Bublé, McEntire, and Snoop all hit the “Steal” button for her and Simon chose to join Team Bublé. “Sloane has a great voice, angelic, sweet tone, great pitch, great control,” Bublé said. “People are going to really love her, she’s a pop star in the making.”