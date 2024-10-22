Snoop Gives Out Hilarious Nicknames and More Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (October 22, 2024)

Things are really heating up on The Voice. Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé have wrapped up the Blind Auditions for Season 26, but the competition is really only getting started. Snoop even said he’s coming for Queen Reba’s throne.

Last week, the Coaches scooped up their last few Artists. Snoop made the final choice of the season, adding 29-year-old Suede Lacy to his team after his performance of “Redbone” by Childish Gambino.

“Suede, I've got to take off my glasses so I can see what I'm saying,” Coach Snoop said after Lacy's performance. “Look, this was my last pick. So, I've been real specific about what I wanted. When you started singing, I knew it, but I didn't want to jump too soon. I wanted to make sure. And then your spirit jumped into my spirit, and I started getting chills in my body listening to you sing.”

Suede Lacy performs during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

With that final chair turn, the teams are set and now they’re heading into the next round of The Voice. So what can you expect this week? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight (October 22, 2024)? Yes! A new episode of The Voice airs Tuesday, October 22 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. Tonight’s episode gets into the second round of the Battles. During the Battles round, the Coaches will pair up two Artists from their own teams to sing the same song against each other. After sharing their advice and tips, the Coaches will then decide which Artists will advance to the next round of the show, the Knockouts. There is a possibility, however, that the Artist who loses the Battle can join another team as each Coach has two “steals” this season. How will the Coaches choose who will sing against each other? Each team has such a diverse group of singers. For example, Coach Bublé has Mark Shiiba who he said “is literally the most unique Artist we’ve seen so far” and Kamila Kiehne, whose voice reminded him of Kelly Clarkson. RELATED: "Triple Threat" Mark Shiiba Gets Last Coach Replay: "Most Unique Artist We’ve Seen" From 13-year-old Jaukeem Fortson to 61-year-old Gail Bliss, the Coaches have been blown away week after week and will have to make even more tough choices throughout the Battles round.

Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What's new on The Voice this week? This week, we’ll see the very first round of the Battles for Season 26 of The Voice. Artists will be eliminated throughout the Battles and each team will advance to the Knockouts round with nine members. RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

