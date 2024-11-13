Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (November 13, 2024)

Mikami Risks Her Job to Perform a C-Section on a Woman Who Is DOA | Chicago Fire | NBC

The action of Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been firing off an all cylinders.

From steamy new romances and thrilling Windy City rescues, Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been a whirlwind watch so far.

Dermot Mulroney's new chief, Dom Pascal, has turned Firehouse 51 on its head as the Windy City heroes adjust to a new commander at the helm. Pascal has been a bit of a mystery to most of his colleagues, and as viewers slowly chip away at his iron exterior, it's been a blast seeing how he gels with the firefighters. Meanwhile, some 51 fan favorites have been exploring explosive new romances that have Chi-Hards glued to their television screens. We've enjoyed Fire's hallmark rescues and nail-biting fires along the way, and fans can't wait for more.

"Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics..." Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, November 13, 2024? Yes! The logline for the episode — Season 13, Episode 7 ("Untouchable") — reads: "Pascal and Severide revisit the storage facility fire in hopes of uncovering new evidence; Cruz helps Mouch take his studying to the next level; Novak prepares a proposal for Chief Robinson for a whole blood program." RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Is Chicago Fire Based on Real Life? The logline for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 8 ("Quicksand") — reads: "Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams; Cruz receives a chilling omen; Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call."

