Ice T's Daughter Chanel Has Never Looked More Like Him in Remarkable Backstage Pic

Ice T's daughter is looking more and more like her dad every day!

On January 19, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and frontman of the metal band Body Count took to social media to share an adorable father-daughter photo alongside 9-year-old Chanel. In the picture, the two of them are relaxing backstage at one of Ice T's performances, sitting on top of music equipment without a care in the world. Oh, and they look exactly alike!

Their smiles, eyes, and body language? Ice T definitely has a little shadow that loves being around him!

"At some point you realize there's someone watching every move you make…… ❤️," the star wrote in a caption.

Ice T hasn't been on the road with his band this year yet, so we peg this barely-a-throwback photo to have been taken sometime in the latter half of 2024. Regardless, it's another fantastic pic to add to Ice T's impressive family photo album, and trust us, he has a lot of them.

Honestly, we don't know who looked more at home in this picture, Ice T or Chanel? It begs the question: Will Chanel one day follow in her dad's footsteps, either in the music world or in Hollywood? After all, she certainly has gotten familiar with both sides of Ice T's career over the years, even visiting the SVU set and commandeering the desk of Olivia Benson at one point last year!

Ice T talks about his daughter's uncanny resemblance to him

Fans aren't the only ones who think Chanel looks like a mini version of Ice T. The legendary rapper is well aware of it, too. In a September 13, 2023 interview with TODAY.com, the television and music icon spoke about the resemblance on everyone's minds.

"It's cool," Ice T explained. "I think she kind of gets irritated with people telling her she looks like her dad instead of her mom. But if you look at any old pictures of Coco, there's similarities there."

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

Ice T also looks forward to watching Chanel grow into her own person as she gets older.

"I wouldn't want her to keep looking like her dad," he said. "She's finding herself."

Chanel is finding herself all right. The youngster has developed quite a large social media following in recent years, currently boasting over 445,000 Instagram followers.