Ice T, Wife Coco & Daughter Chanel Are So Merry in Their Matching Christmas Sweaters

It looks like it was a very merry — and fashionable — Christmas for Ice T and his family!

In a December 25 Instagram post, the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star shared adorable photos of his family all decked out in festive merch from his band, Body Count. (You can snag one of your own Body Count holiday sweaters at their online store).

Ice T, his wife Coco Austin, and their nine-year-old daughter Chanel were in full Christmas spirit mode as they prepared to open their impressive haul of gifts.

"Happy Holidays from the 'Ice Family' 🎄🎅🤶🎁🥂," they captioned the sweet roundup.

The super-sweet Christmas pics mark another successful photo op for the fam, who's been known to take full advantage of unique places like elevators to capture heartwarming family moments. The clan has also been known to travel through airports in the most delightful fashion ever — guess there's never a dull moment when Coco and Ice T are Mom and Dad!

And the musician and SVU star is quick to credit his wife for creating Christmas magic.

"Christmas — Coco does all that," Ice T told Jimmy Fallon on December 14. "If it wasn't for her, there would be no holidays, as far as Ice T is concerned."

Ice T, Coco, and Chanel wore matching Body Count Christmas sweaters by the tree

Ice T never misses an opportunity to rep the heavy metal band he's been fronting since 1990. Though most music fans know Ice T was one of the most prominent West Coast rappers of the '90s, he also has roots in metal — and the future SVU star first formed the band nearly 35 years ago.

Body Count recently released Merciless, their eighth studio album, on November 22, 2024, with industry outlet Metal Hammer calling the album an "ice-cold knock-out." Ice T and Body Count performed their Pink Floyd cover, "Comfortably Numb," on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 4.

Of course, headbanging runs in the family — even Chanel has been known to join her dad on stage to unleash the rock from time to time.

Ice T's daughter, Chanel, turned nine in November

Speaking of little Chanel — a social media sensation in her own right — Ice T's family recently came together to celebrate an important milestone: her ninth birthday.

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

Chanel appeared equally shocked and embarrassed at the birthday surprise that occurred in an Arizona restaurant — it was a cute and loud moment that we're sure Chanel will remember for the rest of her life.