Matthew McConaughey Singing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" Is Pure Holiday Joy

Darlene Love: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) ft. Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul

The Tonight Show turned into a winter wonderland with help from Haim, Jimmy Fallon, and festive dancers.

Let Matthew McConaughey make this Christmas merry, bright, and "Alright, alright, alright!"

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The Sing star spread some holiday cheer in this classic The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon clip, performing an original holiday tune called "This Christmas Will Be Different." McConaughey and Jimmy Fallon delivered a much-needed joyous musical number that's all about celebrating the things we missed during the socially distant 2020 pandemic holiday season.

So as Fallon croons in the opening lines, "We're trading in the FaceTimes for some in-person cheer," he and McConaughey mask up to race through the crowded airport, heading home for the holidays (it was December 2021, after all).

The duo sing about everything from their decoration-obsessed neighbors, gossip from their mom's book club, trying — unsuccessfully — to sleep comfortably in their childhood bed, building snowmen, and Secret Santa fails.

Matthew McConaughey sing together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 11 Episode 1 on Monday, October 2, 2023. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Fallon and Haim brought a Christmas musical to The Tonight Show studio

After racing through their hometown, McConaughey belts, "But my favorite part of the holiday is when we gather to all sing along to our favorite Christmas song," putting his arm around Fallon — who tells him, "We can do that right now!"

The number continues in The Tonight Show's Studio 6B, as Fallon and McConaughey come out from behind the curtain to sing the Darlene Love classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

Enter three other special guests: Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Danielle Haim — a.k.a. the band Haim — who make a surprise appearance, each singing a line from one of the song's verses.

The actors from earlier in the musical return as background dancers, making merry moves across the stage and down through the audience. As snow falls on everyone, The Tonight Show is turned into a winter wonderland, bringing the magical musical number to a dazzling and epic end.

Fallon revealed how it all went down in an interesting behind-the-scenes video showing how The Tonight Show crew pulled off the production.

"We had only a couple hours to do all of it," Fallon related. "That includes blocking, rehearsing, filming, editing, and then coming out live and singing with the audience"

"Thank you to everyone that worked so hard on this piece. Thank you to everyone who watched this piece... this is why we do it," he continued. "You make it all worth it. Happy holidays and happy, happy New Year."