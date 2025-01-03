Ice T Eats a Very Specific Breakfast Food "All Day" on Set of Law & Order: SVU

The Law & Order: SVU star has a little refrigerator on set so he can whip up his favorite snack every day.

Ice T has been a consistent presence on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 2000. As Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, the rapper and actor has put countless bad guys behind bars over the past two decades. And in between filming these action-packed scenes, the father of three also has a consistent snack waiting for him on set.

Ice T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, is a big fan of crunchy and popular breakfast food and has said that he would eat only that if he could. Read on to find out what Ice T eats on the set of Law & Order: SVU and how he feels about working on the NBC drama for over 20 years.

Ice T eats a breakfast food “all day” on set of Law & Order: SVU

Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T) appears in a scene from Law & Order: SVU, Season 24 Episode 13. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Everyone has their favorite snacks and food quirks. Happy’s Place star Reba McEntire “puts ketchup on everything,” even ice cream, according to her boyfriend Rex Linn. The Voice Coach John Legend eats the same meal 30 minutes before he goes on stage and Law & Order’s Mehcad Brooks likes to munch on blocks of cheese in between filming scenes.

As for Ice T, he loves a nice bowl of cereal, specifically Cheerios. “I eat everything in moderation, and I’m a cereal person. I eat cereal every day," he told Mashed in 2022. "They give me a little container of milk, which I put in my little refrigerator and I can eat cereal all day [on set].”

“My favorite are honey nut,” the actor told GQ in 2022.

Ice T said he’d eat cereal “all the time” if he could

Musical guest Body Count performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2063 on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC

Ice T’s love for cereal extends beyond the set of Law & Order: SVU. During a 2018 appearance on The Raw Word, the actor learned how to make hand tossed pizza from scratch, but admitted he’s not an expert in the kitchen. “I can’t cook,” he said. “If I had to, I would just eat cereal all the time.”

In his 2022 interview with GQ, Ice T said he also likes a candy bar and will eat some veggies if they’re on set. “I'll eat a Snickers bar or — I'm not much into vegetables, but if they have cucumbers or other veggies and dips on set, I’ll eat those,” he told the magazine. “What you put in your body is kind of like a religion to me. It’s like what music you listen to, what you believe, and what you eat are all very important.”

While he’s not necessarily craving veggies all day, every day, he told GQ he’ll eat just about anything. "I'm into moderation," he said. "I don't not eat anything, so I’ll enjoy anything from tacos to pasta.”

Ice T’s SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay has a similar mindset when it comes to eating the foods you love. “I do everything in moderation. I know I’m somebody who needs dark chocolate in my life, as much as I try to give up sugar,” she shared in a blog post for her nonprofit, the Joyful Heart Foundation, adding that she likes to snack on multigrain tortilla chips, apples with almond butter, pears with truffle cheese, and edamame.

Ice T says he “hit the jackpot” with his role on Law & Order: SVU

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Ice T has played Fin on Law & Order: SVU since Season 2, and told People in January 2024 he “hit the jackpot” with his role on the show. “I think SVU is a special show because it’s the first time I’ve ever done something where people walk up in the street and say thank you,” he told the magazine. “And I found out that SVU is as much entertainment as it is therapy for a lot of women because a lot of women that watch the show are survivors — guys too. So it has a different feeling versus just normal entertainment.”

During a 2018 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ice T said the best thing about working on SVU is everybody “is so wonderful.”

“It’s easy, you know. I love Mariska, we get along. Just the work environment is so fun,” he said. “So it doesn’t seem like 20 years. It just seems like, you know, you’re going to work, doing something you love to do.”

And if there’s a bowl of Cheerios waiting for him on set, that certainly couldn’t hurt.