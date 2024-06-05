The Best Performances from the Top 5 Finalists | The Voice | NBC

Why John Legend Always Eats This Exact Meal 30 Minutes Before Going on Stage

While his iconic riffs and vocal runs are often improvised, John Legend is actually a creature of habit — especially when it comes to his pre-performance meals.

Legend has been busy enjoying some much-needed family time in between finishing up Season 25 of The Voice and embarking on a concert tour around the world, and fans can't get enough updates of his beautiful family as they take advantage of what will be a memorable summer together.

Still, with a tour coming up, Legend is already preparing to give countless cities performances they'll never forget — and as it turns out, there's a method to his madness while he's performing, especially with his eating habits. The beloved Voice Coach alum spoke to GQ in 2018, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at what he eats before going on stage.

Somewhat surprisingly, the multi-time Grammy winner has a pretty basic meal plan!

John Legend on The Voice Season 25 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

"I eat the same meal every time, usually a half-hour before I go on," he confessed. "Roasted chicken and steamed vegetables, usually broccoli. Some people don't like to eat before they sing, but having a meal makes me feel more warmed up and ready to go."

Inquiring minds need to know: Why broccoli? "Broccoli is, like, my favorite vegetable," Legend revealed. "It's the shit. I love it."

John Legend is not returning to The Voice for Season 26

Fans are already buzzing about the impending return of The Voice this fall on NBC, but unfortunately, they'll have to make do without Legend in a Coach's chair when it happens. Although world-class icons are filling in the John Legend-sized hole on the show for Season 26, viewers don't have to worry about the fan favorite's absence for long.

"I'll be back," Legend reassured his fans in May. "If only I were actually going to take a break!"

Until then, fans will have plenty of time to properly get reacquainted with broccoli.