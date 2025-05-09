Poker Face Season 2 Guest Star Justin Theroux Whips Up Dog-Approved Burgers at NYC Pop Up

Trump Is Not Seeking a Third Term, Catholic Church Elects New Pope: Late Night's News of the Week

You can channel your inner Charlie Cale and make a pit-stop for a delicious burger at the New York City Poker Face activation.

Actor Justin Theroux (The Leftovers, Tropic Thunder) whipped up a burger early Friday afternoon at the Poker Face pop up in New York City, showing off his skills behind the grill before offering a taste to his sweet rescue pit-bull named Kuma.

Theroux is set to guest star in Season 2 of the hit Peacock show opposite the show's lead Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange is the New Black).

RELATED: Who Do Katie Holmes & Giancarlo Esposito Play on Poker Face? Guest Roles Explained

Season 2 guest star Justin Theroux cooks up burgers at NYC Poker Face activation

Justin Theroux at the Poker Face NYC Pop Up. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

The blunt, charming, and on the run Charlie Cale (played by Lyonne) is back to solving mysteries thanks to her foolproof ability to tell if anyone is lying. The first three episodes of the new season are streaming now on Peacock.

RELATED: How Poker Face Just Changed Everything in Season 2: "We Can't Really Mess That Up..."

NBC Insider visited the rest stop pop up to get all the details you need before you swing by.

How you can enjoy a Poker Face-themed Smacking Burger in NYC this weekend

Justin Theroux and his dog, Kuma, at the Poker Face NYC Pop Up. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

The Mobil gas station home to Smacking Burger is known as the last gas station in downtown Manhattan. The small slice of the city is full of character, making it the perfect location to fit into the world of Poker Face.

RELATED: Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne is Back For "Next Level" Murder Mysteries in Season 2 (FIRST LOOK)

The Charlie Cale’s Back on Her BLSH*T Rest Stop has a vintage sky blue Plymouth Barracuda parked out front for photos to celebrate the show's return. Postcards featuring several guest stars this season (like John Mulaney, Alia Shawkat, or Cynthia Erivo) are on display inside. Some lucky fans will be able to snag merch like a branded hat or key chain, while supplies last.

The Poker Face NYC Pop Up. Photo: Stephanie Gomulka/NBC Insider

Fans flocking to the spot will even get to say Cale's iconic line -- "B-llsh-t!" -- as they order their burger of choice. The menu options include the BLSH*T Burger, which is a smashed patty with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a potato bun; or a NO BLSH*T Burger, which features a plant-based patty. Both option come with a side of fries (nicknamed lies in a cute nod to the show).

The activation is first come, first served, but open to the public Friday, May 9 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET and Saturday, May 10 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m ET.

Catch the first three episodes of Poker Face streaming on Peacock now with a new episode dropping every Thursday this season.