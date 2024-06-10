How to Watch The Bikeriders Movie Starring Austin Butler and Jodie Comer

The thunder of the throttle is drawing nearer as theaters await their date this month with the rumbling motorcycle burble of The Bikeriders. Based on the same-named 1968 book by Danny Lyon, the new movie from Focus Features arrives as an ode to the outlaw counterculture spirit of biker clubs of the 1960s — and it’s fast closing in on its June 21 premiere date.

It’s also fully fueled with some amazing star power, thanks to a stellar cast led by Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Elvis), Tom Hardy (Dunkirk, Venom), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy), and Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints, The Walking Dead), just to name a few. Comer narrates the movie as biker wife Kathy, looking back at the trials and tragedies of her time together with ringleader Benny (Butler) through the turbulent changes that clashed his Chicago-area MC club against the long arm of the law… not to mention the new breed of biker gangs that rode in to sweep away the free-wheeling spirit of his close-knit outfit’s 1960s rebel roots.

What Is The Bikeriders Rated?

Boyd Holbrook as Cal, Austin Butler as Benny and Tom Hardy as Johnny in director Jeff Nichols' THE BIKERIDERS Photo: Mike Faist/Focus Features

The Bikeriders will be rolling right up to a theater somewhere near you when it goes wide all across North America on Friday, June 21. Since it’s a raucous ride-along filled with oodles of period-specific swearing, fist-swinging, and general biker-gang carousing, it’s been given an “R” rating for “language throughout, violence, some drug use and brief sexuality” by the Motion Picture Association of America — so you’ll definitely want to leave the kiddos behind when it’s finally time to strap in.

How to Watch The Bikeriders

The film is playing exclusively in theaters. As for scoring tickets, it couldn’t be simpler: Just click here to catch a ride to The Bikeriders’ ticketing page, where you can browse local showings and screen times (and even dial up a behind-the-scenes trailer or three) all to your heart’s content.

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special), The Bikeriders bases its story on the true events that captivated Nichols decades ago when he first encountered Lyon’s nonfiction account of motorcycle club culture in the American midwest.

“I found Danny Lyon’s book 20 years ago, and it has been an obsession in my life ever since,” Nichols says in the movie’s production notes, adding that the book, “quite simply, [was] the coolest book I’d ever come across. My hope was to make a film that captured this feeling, and more importantly, transferred it to a larger filmgoing audience. That is my wish for The Bikeriders.”