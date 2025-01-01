NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider The Traitors

Here's How You Can Watch the Gasp-Worthy Opening of The Traitors Season 3 a Week Early

Peacock is kicking off the New Year right with an early look at The Traitors.

By James Grebey
The Traitors | Season 3 Cast Reveal | Peacock Original

Kick off the New Year with a new season of The Traitors. Peacock announced that it is kicking off 2025 with a special sneak preview of the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning reality show, as the first seven minutes of the Season 3 premiere are now available to stream right here.

Season 3, which once more has Alan Cumming overseeing a game of strategy and deception amongst reality all-stars inside a Scottish castle, debuts on January 9 with a three-episode premiere. However, if you can’t wait that long to get a taste of the new cast — whose ranks include Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Boston Rob (Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island), and Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race) — Peacock is making the start of the season premiere available more than a week early. 

For the full list of The Traitors Season 3 contestants, read NBC Insider's cast announcement.

Think of this seven-minute taste of Season 3 as an extended preview — a reward for being a “Faithful” fan. The start of the new season should serve as a good introduction to the new cast, plus a chance to see Cumming back in action as the host.

RELATED: The Traitors Season 3 Trailer Has New Cast Out for Blood: “Metaphorically I Hope”

When does The Traitors Season 3 premiere?

The Traitors Season 3 premieres on January 9 on Peacock. Three episodes will hit the streaming service at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific), and subsequent episodes will air one at a time every Thursday at the same time. The season finale and reunion will premiere on March 6. 

Key Art for The Traitors Season 3

For fans who don’t have Peacock (yet), NBC will air the first two episodes of the season on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming exclusively on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year.

Catch the first seven minutes of The Traitors on Peacock on January 1, and the rest of the season when it begins on January 9 on Peacock.

NBC will air the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3 on January 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock

Read more about:

Related Stories