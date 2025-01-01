Peacock is kicking off the New Year right with an early look at The Traitors.

Here's How You Can Watch the Gasp-Worthy Opening of The Traitors Season 3 a Week Early

Kick off the New Year with a new season of The Traitors. Peacock announced that it is kicking off 2025 with a special sneak preview of the upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning reality show, as the first seven minutes of the Season 3 premiere are now available to stream right here.

Season 3, which once more has Alan Cumming overseeing a game of strategy and deception amongst reality all-stars inside a Scottish castle, debuts on January 9 with a three-episode premiere. However, if you can’t wait that long to get a taste of the new cast — whose ranks include Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Boston Rob (Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island), and Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race) — Peacock is making the start of the season premiere available more than a week early.

Think of this seven-minute taste of Season 3 as an extended preview — a reward for being a “Faithful” fan. The start of the new season should serve as a good introduction to the new cast, plus a chance to see Cumming back in action as the host.

When does The Traitors Season 3 premiere? The Traitors Season 3 premieres on January 9 on Peacock. Three episodes will hit the streaming service at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific), and subsequent episodes will air one at a time every Thursday at the same time. The season finale and reunion will premiere on March 6.

For fans who don’t have Peacock (yet), NBC will air the first two episodes of the season on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming exclusively on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year.

Catch the first seven minutes of The Traitors on Peacock on January 1, and the rest of the season when it begins on January 9 on Peacock.

NBC will air the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3 on January 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.