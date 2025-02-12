How to Stream The Wild Robot Right Now

The latest acclaimed feature to come out of DreamWorks Animation, The Wild Robot, is now streaming on Peacock. Based on the bestselling middle-grade novel of the same name by author Peter Brown, the film was recently nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature, Best Sound, and Best Original Score.

Chris Sanders (one of the core creative behind the Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon franchises) wrote and directed the project, which stars Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One) as Rozzum 7134, aka "Roz", a sentient machine marooned on a remote island solely inhabited by wildlife. Needing a task, Roz adopts a newly-hatched gosling, Brightbill (Kit Connor) in need of a mother. The island's peaceful existence is eventually threatened by the arrival of the company that made Roz, prompting a clash between nature and technology. Said fauna are voiced by Pedro Pascal (Fink the fox), Catherine O’Hara (Pinktail the possum), Bill Nighy (Longneck the goose), Mark Hamill (Thorn the grizzly bear), Matt Berry (Paddler the beaver), and Ving Rhames (Thunderbolt the falcon). Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu plays the central antagonist, Vontra, an administrative robot.

“What struck me most about the book was its deceptively simple yet profound emotional depth,” Sanders says in a statement. “I connected with its innocence and its earnestness. I’m drawn to stories with strong emotional undercurrents. While I appreciate big adventure stories, it’s the quieter, more intimate moments that truly resonate. These are the elements I prioritize as a filmmaker, and I thought The Wild Robot exemplified them beautifully.”

Where to stream The Wild Robot? The Wild Robot is now streaming exclusively on Peacock, while boasting a near-perfect score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes,

The movie is also available to rent and/or purchase from PVOD platforms like Vudu and Apple TV. If you'd prefer to add The Wild Robot to your physical collection, head on over to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to peruse the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD options. All of them contain a slew of bonus features including...