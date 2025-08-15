Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

Here's when to tune in to the Season 25 premiere of Law & Order.

When Does Law & Order Return? Here's When Your Original Favorite Comes Back

Get your popcorn — and your dun-duns — ready: Law & Order will be back before you know it.

Season 25 of the iconic series by Dick Wolf is just around the corner, promising more gripping investigations, courtroom battles, and drama between your favorite detectives than ever before. It's hard to believe that it's been 35 years since Law & Order first graced our television screens — but time flies when there are so many bad guys to catch.

Here's everything fans should know about Law & Order Season 25, including how to tune in for the big premiere.

When is the Law & Order Season 25 premiere?

Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) appears in Season 22 Episode 22 of Law & Order Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The flagship franchise returns to NBC on Thursday, September 25 at 8/7c for its Season 25 premiere — and will be immediately followed by the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit at 9/8c.

As always, new episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. (In fact, Peacock is a haven for all L&O franchise shows, including Criminal Intent and the Christopher Meloni-helmed Organized Crime.)

What is Law & Order's weekly schedule for Season 25?

Law & Order will occupy its regular time slot for Season 25: Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Season 24 finale ended with a classic "Whodunnit?" — and fans have been anxiously awaiting the next chapter of the cliffhanger ever since it aired on May 15.

Despite being created nearly 10 years after the original Law & Order, SVU has two more seasons under its belt than the OG series. That's because Law & Order ended its run in May 2010 after 20 unforgettable seasons, only to come back in February 2022.

It's like when a detective retires but gets pulled back in after a lengthy hiatus.The return of the original Law & Order has given fans more of the drama they crave on Thursdays. Nobody was more excited about the show's comeback than Dick Wolf himself.

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine," the series creator told Deadline in 2021.

