The Best of Burgess: Season 12... So Far | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Here's when fans can tune in for the highly-anticipated Season 13 premiere.

When Does Chicago P.D. Come Back On (2025)? Season 13's Release Date

Chicago P.D. Season 12 ended with a long-overdue wedding and one massive implication. And as the show's summer hiatus comes to a close, fans are counting down the days until the Season 13 premiere.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 premiere: Wednesday, October 1 at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.

Chicago P.D.'s Season 13 premiere date is revealed

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 22 "Vows". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Fans should circle this date on their calendars: The Chicago P.D. Season 13 premiere date is Wednesday, October 1. In fact, that's when all three shows in the One Chicago universe — including Chicago Med and Chicago Fire — return for their season premieres.

It's official: Chicago P.D.'s first episode of the new season is set for Wednesday, October 1, at 10/9c on NBC.

And, as always, all One Chicago episodes will be available for next-day viewing on Peacock for anyone who can't catch the original broadcast airings.

What time will Chicago P.D. be on every week?

The official Wednesday schedule for all One Chicago programming is as follows:

8/7c: Chicago Med

9/8c: Chicago Fire

10/9c: Chicago P.D.

In other words, Windy City Wednesdays are back for the 2025-2026 television season! (And yes, we're already salivating about the potential for more explosive crossovers episodes this year.)

The Chicago P.D. cast is back on set filming Season 13

Filming is underway for Season 13, and stars Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger are already accidentally twinning on set.

In an August 13 Instagram Story, Squerciati shared a photo of herself and her on-screen husband wearing the exact same outfit — a blank tank top and jeans — that had fans buzzing.

Marina Squerciati of Chicago P.D. posts herself and her co-star Patrick John Flueger in matching outfits on her Instagram story. Photo: Marina Squerciati/Instagram

Great minds really do think alike: They looked fantastic in their matching attire. It's one of the first times fans caught a glimpse of the on-screen couple since the Chicago P.D. Season 12 finale, which saw Squerciati's Kim Burgess and Flueger's Adam Ruzek finally — emphasis on finally! — get married.

As cute as they looked on set, Squerciati did go on the record by clarifying this hilarious coincidence was just that: a coincidence:

"TV couples that twin always win. Eh????" read Squerciati's text overlay before adding that she and Flueger did not plan to match that day: "This was done entirely by accident," she wrote.