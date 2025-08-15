Law & Order: SVU's Return Date: The New Season Premieres…

Amongst all the changes in the world of TV, there has been one powerful constant: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Since its first episode premiered on September 20, 1999, fans have been enamored with stars like Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, and Christopher Meloni as they navigated the often-tumultuous world of violent sexual offenders. Each episode throws more twists and turns at the viewer than a rollercoaster — that's why fans love the series so much.

The Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: SVU is quickly approaching. Here's what longtime fans need to know about when and how to tune in.

When does Law & Order: SVU come back?

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Lt. Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney), and Lt. Paul Gomez (Reinaldo Faberlle) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

There's only one date and time SVU fans need to know: Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC. That's when Season 27 kicks off.

And just like last year, viewers can enjoy a whole night of Dick Wolf drama, because the original Law & Order will serve as the lead-in. The iconic series will air its Season 25 premiere on September 25 as well.

Thursday nights at 9/8c will be the home for Law & Order: SVU throughout Season 27, and as always, all new episodes will be available to stream on demand via Peacock the next day.

As somebody who has been synonymous with the letters "SVU" thanks to her iconic performance as Olivia Benson over the last two-and-a-half decades, Hargitay is ready for another unforgettable season.

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider in 2024. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Mariska Hargitay teases upcoming Season 27 scene in behind-the-scenes video

Hargitay caused quite a stir on social media in a July 2025 Instagram video — the star took fans literally inside a Season 27 rehearsal with co-star Peter Scanavino.

"First day back at SVU and we're about to rehearse," Hargitay said as she led fans through the iconic SVU office. "And I'm gonna give you a sneak peek. Guess who those people are — oh yeah, we're about to rehearse, first day back."

Then the magic happened: Hargitay stepped into the scene with her camera still rolling, and transformed into Olivia Benson before our eyes. The video turned into live rehearsal footage, putting fans inside an upcoming scene.

It was one of the coolest behind-the-scenes moments ever, ranking right up there with the time Ice T's adorable daughter commandeered the set.