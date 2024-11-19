How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Movie Takes Flight in First Teaser Trailer (WATCH)

Behold the iconic duo of Hiccup and Toothless like you've never seen them before in the teaser trailer for DreamWorks' live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon. Written and directed by HTTYD franchise alum Dean DeBlois, the epic fantasy adventure is slated for a wide theatrical debut next summer.

For this version, Mason Thames (The Black Phone) takes on the role of Hiccup — voiced by Jay Baruchel in the animated trilogy — a timid Viking boy from the rugged Isle of Berk, who ends centuries of fierce battle between his people and dragon-kind after befriending a winged beast known as a Night Fury. “It’s so dialed-up in terms of stakes — having a fully credible, photo-real dragon stomping around trying to kill him,” DeBlois, who launched the OG trilogy (based on the bestselling book series by Cressida Cowell) alongside Chris Sanders in 2010 before taking on sole writing/directing duties for the two sequels, recently told Empire.

RELATED: How to Train Your Dragon Moments We Can't Wait to See in Live-Action

With some much-needed help from ambitious warrior Astrid (Nico Parker) and quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost), "Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding," reads the official synopsis. "As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader."

The cast also includes Gerard Butler (reprising the role of Hiccup's father, Chief Stoick the Vast), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

Watch the teaser trailer for DreamWorks' live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie

Check out the first stills and poster for Dreamworks' live-action How to Train Your Dragon adaptation

Hiccup (Mason Thames) with his Night Fury dragon, Toothless, in Universal Pictures’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon, written and directed by Dean DeBlois. Photo: Universal Pictures

Writer-Director Dean DeBlois, Gabriel Howell and Nico Parker on the set of Universal Pictures’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon. Photo: Helen Sloan/Universal Pictures

How To Train Your Dragon. Photo: Universal Pictures

When will the live-action How to Train Your Dragon be released?

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon will fly into theaters everywhere on June 13, 2025. In addition to writing and directing, DeBlois also serves as producer alongside Marc Platt (Wicked) and Adam Siegel (Drive).

The animated How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, which nabbed a total of four Academy Award nominations and over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, is now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.