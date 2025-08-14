After a run of successful star-studded seasons on Peacock, a new civilian version of the hit show means it could be your turn to be a Traitor or a Faithful.

Come and play, if you dare.

After becoming a smash hit on Peacock, the reality competition series The Traitors is coming to NBC, and you can be part of the action. On August 14, Host Alan Cumming announced during 2025's Televerse conference that a civilian version of the show is going into production in 2026. This means that there's a cast search happening right now for potential players to become a Traitor or a Faithful. Yes, you don't have to be a celebrity to play!

In the show, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to move through the game undetected, eliminate the Faithful, and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors “murder” the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

“The Traitors format has proven itself as one of the most gripping and talked-about reality competition shows in the world,” said Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, the producers of both the Peacock and NBC versions said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with NBC to open up the experience to a new group of civilian players, whose stories and strategies will make the gameplay even more unpredictable – and, we hope, even more addictive for viewers.”

How to get cast on NBC's The Traitors

Think you've got what it takes? Apply now for your chance to win up to a quarter of a million dollars, not to mention the experience of a lifetime in a castle in the Scottish highlands. You must be 21 years old and have a valid passport, and the application will stay open until March 10, 2026. Production will begin later that year.

Find the submission form right here.

Alan Cumming, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Britney Haynes, and Dolores Catania on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 11. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Learn the game with The Traitors on Peacock

If you want to have any hope of succeeding, you better learn how to play, and there's no better way to do that than by bingeing all three seasons of The Traitors, available now on Peacock. When the show format first moved to the US from the UK, it had a mix of everyday people and reality TV stars, but incorporated more stars as it went along, to amazing results. By the third season, it was the #1 unscripted series in the U.S.

The Traitors Season 3 led this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards, earning Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, and Best Show Host for Cumming. The second season of The Traitors took home four Critics Choice Real TV Awards; two Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Series for Cumming; a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television; and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality.

Season 4 of The Traitors is coming soon to Peacock

The Peacock version of the show has already been renewed for a fifth season and Season 4 is coming soon, featuring an all-star cast of 23 players you'll either love, hate, love to hate or hate to love:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

Michael Rapaport (Actor)

Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

Ron Funches (Comedian)

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)

Let the games begin!