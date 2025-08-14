When Does Chicago Fire Return (2025)? Season 14 Starts On…

When will Chicago Fire come back? Sooner than you think!

How to Watch Watch the Season 14 premiere of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 1 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

Viewers have been clamoring for updates on everyone at Firehouse 51 ever since the Chicago Fire Season 13 finale wrapped up a particularly explosive — and dramatic — season. While the premiere of Season 14 is still weeks away, that just means there is still plenty of time for Chi-Hards to catch up!

Here's everything One Chicago fans should know about the Chicago Fire return date.

When does the new season of Chicago Fire (Season 14) start?

Monica Pascal (KaDee Strickland), Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber), and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Chicago Fire will join Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med for one can't-miss night of premieres on Wednesday, October 1. That's right; Windy City Wednesdays are back.

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire air each week?

Just like last season, Chicago Fire will be the meat of a delicious One Chicago sandwich every Wednesday night on NBC. The series will continue airing at 9/8c.

The official One Chicago Wednesday night schedule on NBC is as follows:

8/7c: Chicago Med

9/8c: Chicago Fire

10/9c: Chicago P.D.

Don't stress if you can't catch new episodes as they air — all episodes will be available to stream on-demand the next day on Peacock, like always.

RELATED: A Guide to Every Must-Watch One Chicago Crossover Episode

Taylor Kinney talks Chicago Fire's impressive longevity on television

Taylor Kinney attends the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Chicago Fire has the distinction of being the longest-running One Chicago series, and for good reason: Everybody involved with the show loves doing it. In an interview with Us Weekly in May 2022, star Taylor Kinney — who has portrayed Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the show's first season in 2012 — spoke about the longevity of Chicago Fire.

RELATED: NBC's One Chicago Fall 2025 Premiere Dates Are Revealed (DETAILS)

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," he explained. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

RELATED: Natalie Alyn Lind Once Faced Toxic Danger with Matt Casey on Chicago Fire

There's no family quite like the One Chicago family — and if any fans ever need proof of that, they should look no further than to this video of Chicago Fire's Joe Minoso dancing to Luis Fonsi's smash hit "Despacito" during an epic cast dance-off session in 2019. (You can thank us later.)