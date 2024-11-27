Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
How to Get Your Dog Into the National Dog Show
Obviously all dogs are the best, but here's who can compete for the coveted title at the National Dog Show, presented by Purina.
Every dog owner thinks their pup should win Best In Show — and they’re not wrong! Every dog is a winner who deserves unlimited belly rubs and the finest of treats. But only those who meet a specific list of requirements are allowed to compete in the National Dog Show each year.
Presented by Purina, the National Dog Show airs on NBC on Thanksgiving Day. In 2024, as many as 2,000 dogs from seven breed groups will compete for a chance to win a variety of titles. But how can you enter your own dog into the National Dog Show? Read on for everything you need to know.
How do I enter my dog in the National Dog Show?
The National Dog Show is open to all breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC). But before you enter, you’ll need to first make sure your dog is registered with the AKC.
Dogs eligible to compete must be 6 months or older on the day of the show and they cannot be spayed or neutered. They must also be in good health and up to date on their vaccinations, and cannot have any “disqualifying faults” for their breed, meaning any physical traits or characteristics that fall outside their breed’s standards.
Once your dog is registered with the AKC and meets the eligibility guidelines, you can enter them by calling the National Dog Show superintendent at 336-379-9352 or submitting your entry online.
So once your dog is registered and ready to compete, what are the judges looking for?
“The judges examine the dogs and place them according to how closely each dog compares with the judge’s mental image of the perfect dog as described in the breed’s official standard,” the National Dog Show explains on its website. “The main consideration is the dog’s conformation or overall appearance, temperament, and structure. The judges are looking for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the function for which his or her breed was bred.”
The AKC recommends dog owners prepare for the event by taking training classes with their pup, attending a competition in person to get a feel for what’s in store, and even doing a practice run at a smaller dog show ahead of time.
What dogs can’t compete in the National Dog Show?
While mixed breed dogs or mutts account for over 50% of pets in the U.S., they are unable to compete in the National Dog Show. The AKC explains that a dog show is “essentially an exhibition of breeding stock” for “the maintenance and improvement” of dog breeds.
“It’s a place where breeders gather to exhibit their stock and have it judged by an expert,” the organization explains. “As such, it would be pointless to hold conformation dog shows featuring mixed breeds, purebreds without pedigrees, and purebreds incapable of reproducing.”
But don’t feel too bad for the sweet mutts — they can show off their talent, speed, obedience, and agility through AKC’s Canine Partners events.
How can you watch the 2024 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day?
Don’t get too busy with your turkey and stuffing prep after watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 2024 National Dog Show airs right after the parade on Thursday, November 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in all time zones, on NBC and Peacock.
You can vote for your favorite pup during the National Dog Show
While there’s a panel of judges in charge of choosing Best In Show for Purina’s National Dog Show, you can vote for a pup who didn’t participate in the competition for “Thanksgiving's Top Dog.”
Dog owners from across the country submitted photos and videos on TikTok or Instagram, and now America will decide the winner among the top five finalists for the second year in a row. You can vote for a 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer named Maple, an Aussalier named River, Captain the Golden Retriever, a Bernedoodle puppy named Hoagie, or Leila the Chocolate Labrador Retriever.
To cast your vote, simply head over to ThanksgivingsTopDog.com during the National Dog Show on Thursday, November 28, 2024, airing on NBC and Peacock. The winner of the contest will be awarded a $500 Chewy gift card as well as a one-year supply of Purina Pro Plan dog food.