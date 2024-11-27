How to Get Your Dog Into the National Dog Show

How do I enter my dog in the National Dog Show?

The National Dog Show is open to all breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC). But before you enter, you’ll need to first make sure your dog is registered with the AKC.

Dogs eligible to compete must be 6 months or older on the day of the show and they cannot be spayed or neutered. They must also be in good health and up to date on their vaccinations, and cannot have any “disqualifying faults” for their breed, meaning any physical traits or characteristics that fall outside their breed’s standards.

Once your dog is registered with the AKC and meets the eligibility guidelines, you can enter them by calling the National Dog Show superintendent at 336-379-9352 or submitting your entry online.

So once your dog is registered and ready to compete, what are the judges looking for?

“The judges examine the dogs and place them according to how closely each dog compares with the judge’s mental image of the perfect dog as described in the breed’s official standard,” the National Dog Show explains on its website. “The main consideration is the dog’s conformation or overall appearance, temperament, and structure. The judges are looking for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the function for which his or her breed was bred.”

The AKC recommends dog owners prepare for the event by taking training classes with their pup, attending a competition in person to get a feel for what’s in store, and even doing a practice run at a smaller dog show ahead of time.