Heidi Klum's Oldest Son Henry's Smile Is Nearly Identical to Her's in a Sweet Video

Heidi Klum recently took a trip to visit her oldest son Henry at college, treating fans to a fun look at some intimate family time over the November 17 weekend.

In an Instagram carousel, the longtime America's Got Talent star documented precious moments — including a super-sweet glimpse at some mother-son bonding time when Henry gave the model a special double-cheek kiss. The pair then flashed near-identical wide smiles at the camera.

"Visiting Henry in college 🥰 Family time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Klum captioned.

What a loving son! That's the kind of family dynamic we love to see. Give us all the fantastic Klum family moments possible, please. In addition to 19-year-old Henry, the Judge also shares three other children with her ex-husband Seal: Leni, 20; Johan, 17; and Lou, 15. Klum has been married to Tokio Hotel guitarist, Tom Kaulitz, since 2014.

Henry, who started college in the fall after graduating high school in June, was clearly excited to show his mother everything from campus life, including his dorm room. He even put up Christmas decorations to make her proud.

In an unforgettable Halloween reveal, Klum transformed into the iconic alien E.T. in arguably her most ambitious costume yet!

Klum paid homage to the scene where the little creature dresses up in his human host family's closet, donning a white dress with red florals, a shawl, a wig, and a hat. While getting ready on Amazon Live ahead of the reveal, the model pointed viewers to her gown, indicating it was a major part of her costume. That was the final clue observant fans needed — they couldn't help but notice it bore a striking resemblance to E.T.'s frock from that particular part of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial!

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, also joined in on the fun, offering up his own equally impressive version of the famous alien.

Heidi Klum attends her Annual Halloween Party at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween

You're not alone if you're impressed by Klum's dedication to topping herself year after year on Halloween. It's something she prides herself on — and the 51-year-old has no intention of ever letting any of her fans down.

"I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn't do," Klum told PEOPLE in 2023. "Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn't seen." She added, "My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down."