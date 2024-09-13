Heidi Klum Is So Happy Singing to Her Oldest Son Henry for His 19th Birthday (VIDEO)

Heidi Klum's son, Henry, just celebrated a big milestone: His 19th birthday!

On September 12, the America's Got Talent Judge did what any mom would. She rounded up the kids and took the family out to celebrate Henry's big day. The Klum clan dined in style, and the night was capped by everyone singing Happy Birthday — and Mom couldn't have looked any happier!

"19 Years old Henry ❤️," Klum simply captioned the video. A family photo Klum also shared showed off her proud mama side: "It's a celebration 🥳❤️🥰 My pride and joy ❤️."

Klum's four kids (Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14) mean the world to her, with her two oldest now officially attending college. In a 2022 interview with Talent Recap, Klum revealed how difficult it was on her for Leni to leave the nest:

"I'm trying not to freak out, 'cause, you know, we all have to do this at some point, we all have to leave the nest," she explained. "You can't forever live with your parents. Sometimes I sit at the dinner table… and I literally have to go cry somewhere and come back because it's so sad."

Thankfully, "sad" isn't a word anyone would use when describing Klum singing Happy Birthday to her son!

