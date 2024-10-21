Miley Cyrus' Bright, Effervescent Cover of Cher's "Believe" Is Vocal Nirvana

What's better than Miley Cyrus performing Cher's iconic song "Believe"? Miley Cyrus performing "Believe" alongside the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Back in June 2021, the former Voice Coach celebrated Pride with a very special Peacock streaming special, Stand By You. The entire special was filled with dazzling performances, but nothing blew us away more than Cyrus belting out "Believe" alongside six fabulous drag queens. It was a performance we'll never forget — and neither should you.

Watch Miley Cyrus' pitch-perfect and unforgettable Cher cover here.

"IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DON'T PLAY Cher?! THE ANSWER IS NO!" the star captioned on Facebook.

Cyrus was joined onstage by fellow LGBTQIA+ advocates Kylie Sonique Love, Jaidynn Fierce, Venus Ann Serena, Sapphire T. Mylan, Raquel Rea Heart, and Iris Lefluer, all who found fame on RuPaul's show.

Let's be honest, the stellar choreography served as a perfect complement to Cyrus' powerful vocals — and most importantly, every person on stage looked like they were having the time of their lives.

Ultimately, it was a powerful performance with an even greater message behind it — something that is 100 percent Miley Cyrus.

"People try to make everyone something," Cyrus told TIME in 2015. "You can just be whatever you want to be."

Here's what to know about "Believe" by Cher

Released in October 1998 as the lead single off her 22nd studio album of the same name, "Believe" took over the pop music airwaves through the end of the 20th century en route to becoming a queer anthem.

"Believe" was a massive commercial success, holding the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in March 1999. The song marked Cher's fourth top-charting hit and her first since 1974's "Dark Lady. (Yes, Cher went about 25 years between number-one hits — if that doesn't prove her timelessness, what does?)

"Believe" made out big at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards, taking home the award for Best Dance Recording alongside nominations for Record of the Year.

According to the New Yorker, Cher's use of Auto-Tune throughout "Believe" is widely credited as being the catalyst for more artists employing the technique in the music industry in the 2000s.