Asher HaVon's New "Thank You" Song Lyrics About Reba McEntire Made Her Sob (WATCH)

The Voice Season 25 winner Asher HaVon brought Coach Reba McEntire to tears during Tuesday night's Season 26 finale with a performance of his new song, "Thank You." Released just two weeks ago via Ditto Music, the track pays direct homage to the country legend who not only saw HaVon's potential, but also helped guide him to victory on one of the biggest musical competitions in the country.

"Mama Reba, you saw me in my darkest moments, tossing and turning in a nightmare, and you woke me up," the Artist wrote on Instagram last month. "You reminded me of the incredible gift that God has given me and encouraged me to 'STAY WOKE.' Working with you week after week opened my eyes to a world I had never imagined."

He continued: "From your simple advice — like telling me to eat watermelon because you could hear in my voice that I wasn’t drinking enough water in Los Angeles — to the monumental lessons on commanding the stage and telling a story through my eyes and voice, your guidance has been invaluable. You often reminded me that this is a business, and it should be treated as such. Your lessons will live on inside me forever! As a token of my appreciation, I dedicate this song to you. You are truly my angel on earth, and I love you so much!"

Watch Asher HaVon perform his new song "Thank You" on The Voice Season 26 finale

Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon Performs "Thank You" for Coach Reba | The Voice Finale | NBC

Listen to the studio recording of Asher HaVon's "Thank You"

Asher HaVon's "Thank You" lyrics

[Verse 1]

I was in a nightmare, tossing and turning

With no one to wake me

I didn't know what to say, I didn't know what to do

I was lost and afraid



[Pre-Chorus]

I never knew angels could walk on Earth

Unselfishly, putting others first



[Chorus]

Then I found you

With red hair and cowboy boots

Here are the angels

And then I found you

Looking into my eyes and pulling me through

You pulled me through

And I wanna say "Thank you"



[Verse 2]

You showed me life when I was feeling low

With every note we sang, you helped my spirit grow

Standing on a stage, I never stood before

Who knew one chair would open so many doors



[Pre-Chorus]

I nevеr knew angels could walk on Earth

Unselfishly, putting othеrs first

[Chorus]

Then I found you

With red hair and cowboy boots

Here are the angels

And then I found you

Looking into my eyes and pulling me through

You pulled me through

And I wanna say



[Bridge]

"Thank you for the moments we shared

The day you took my hand, I knew you cared"

Not enough words to describe just how much I wanna say

I wanna say "Thank you"

Oh, I wanna say

I just wanna, wanna, wanna, wanna, wanna say



[Chorus]

I just wanna wanna say "Thank you" (Thank you)

I couldn't a done it without you (Thank you)

I wouldn't a made it without you (Thank you)

Thank you, ooh (Thank you)

I just wanna say "Thank you" (I just wanna say)

Thank you

From the bottom of my heart (Thank you)

I just wanna say (Thank you)

Yeah, yeah (Thank you), yeah, yeah

(I just wanna say)

Thank you, you, you

(lyrics via Genius)

Who won The Voice Season 26?

The winner of The Voice Season 26 was Sofronio Vasquez, member of Team Bublé.

Michael Bublé will return as Coach in Season 27 (set to premiere on February 3), mentoring the next crop of musical talent alongside Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini.

How to watch Season 26 of The Voice

All episodes of The Voice Season 26 are now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

