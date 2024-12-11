Reba McEntire Made Michael Bublé Ride a Mechanical Bull, & Blake Shelton Needs to See

It starts with an innocent little bolo tie and ends up with Michael Bublé sprawled out looking silly on the floor: Yep, somewhere during the final stages of Season 26 of The Voice, the Queen of Country decided it might be a fun idea to turn her suave Canadian coaching counterpart into a bona fide American cowboy.

At least that was the original thought — if only Bublé didn’t prove, in the end, to be so hilariously green in the saddle. In an awesomely funny side sketch that aired during Part 2 of The Voice’s live finale (stream it here on Peacock!), Reba McEntire took Bublé under her wing for a crash course in how to live the cowboy life — right down to an ill-fated whirl atop a mechanical rodeo bull.

Michael Bublé’s cowboy makeover: Blake Shelton would be “laughing his butt off”

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After remaking Bublé’s typically cool pop-singer’s wardrobe into a full ropin’ and ridin’ set of outrageous western threads — we’re talking a bolo tie and bandanna, chaps, a cartoonishly huge hat, and even a Texas-sized belt buckle — McEntire put Bublé’s new cowboy boots in the stirrups for a jaw-clenching spin inside her own bespoke mechanical bull pit.

Bublé must not know much about the rich cowboy culture in his own native Canada, because just one look into the glowing red eyes of Reba’s robo-bull was enough to get him started off on the wrong foot. “Holy cow!” he exclaimed (“It’s a bull… So much to learn!” retorted Reba), before his last-gasp plea to “make a phone call to my lawyer — please!” fell on McEntire’s joyously deaf ears.

“No!” Reba snorted. “Release the beast!” — and that’s just what she did, sending Bublé and his silly getup tumbling time after time from atop his mechanical mount. If we’re being fair, though, it did look like he was starting to finally get the hang of it — sort of — before Reba unveiled one final surprise.

“I got you a better mode of transportation!” Reba teased after Bublé begged for mercy (and his car keys), trotting out a cute little miniature pony. Thankfully, the bit ended before Bublé dared to mount up on a live animal (and, we should add, absolutely none were harmed in making this crazy bit.) But back in the studio, an amused Carson Daly delivered Bublé and his failed country-living experiment the ultimate city slicker’s burn.

“Somewhere, our buddy Blake Shelton is laughing his butt off right now,” joked Daly, all while Bublé endured a little light-hearted ribbing from fellow Coach Gwen Stefani (aka Shelton’s better half). And while it looks like Bublé’s fling with the cowboy life is probably finished (for now), at least he won the night, sending Team Bublé Artist Sofronio Vasquez all the way to the Season 26 winner’s circle.

Stream Season 26 of The Voice from start to finish on Peacock here, while we await Bublé’s return to his comfy Coaches’ chair when Season 27 of the show rides out on NBC next year.