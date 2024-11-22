Blake Shelton's Bouncy Version of "Jingle Bell Rock" Will Rock Your Christmas Socks Off

It's an easy way to get into a Christmas kind of mood!

If you thought Blake Shelton's version of "Silent Night" put you in the perfect holiday mood, you haven't heard anything yet!

In honor of the 2020 holiday season, the longtime Voice Coach released a dazzling cover of the Christmas classic "Jingle Bell Rock" that is impossible not to sing along to. December 25 is still more than a month away, but that doesn't mean you can't immediately get into the Christmas spirit by listening to this masterful cover.

This bouncy cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" has just a sprinkling of Shelton's country background to enhance it while not steering too far away from its holiday roots. While his vocal inflections are faithful to the original, Shelton's trademark southern twang pops in here and there to give the song some authentic moments.

There's an energy to Shelton's version that is guaranteed to put a smile on your face — even if you're feeling a little like the Grinch.

Listening to classic Christmas music around the holidays is a pastime for millions of people, but Shelton and his wife, The Voice's Gwen Stefani, have their own unique tradition. In a 2022 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shelton revealed what goes on in the kitchen during the most magical time of year.

"Our Christmas tradition has become, I don't know if you've ever heard of this, because I had never heard of one of these, but it's called a timpano pasta dome," he explained. "It's like this thing that you put all these different layers of different pastas. So, there would be like a red sauce and then an Alfredo and then some other bull crap and then some cheese, and it's all in this dome."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Even though that may sound crazy to the average person, Shelton reassured fans that it's quite delicious!

"There's heaven inside of there… it's so good," he confessed.

Here's what to know about "Jingle Bell Rock"

Released in 1957 by Bobby Helms, "Jingle Bell Rock" is one of the United States' most recognizable Christmas songs. One version or another of the tune is almost impossible to avoid on the radio during the holidays!

Helms' original version has made sporadic appearances throughout the decades on the Billboard Hot 100. It impressively peaked at #3 in January 2020, more than 60 years after it cracked the chart in December 1958.

Brena Lee's version of "Jingle Bell Rock" is arguably the most famous cover of the iconic song. Lee's version, from her 1964 holiday album Merry Christmas from Brenda Lee, has cracked the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2019. Various other artists have put their spin on the song over the years, including Chubby Checker, Lindsay Lohan, Reba McEntire, and Hall & Oates.