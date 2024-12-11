Halle Bailey Is Like a Young Diana Ross with an Effortless Supremes Cover

This sneak peek of the NBC Christmas special, A Motown Christmas, is getting everyone excited!

NBC’s A Motown Christmas is set to be a smash hit, thanks in no small part to Halle Bailey pulling double-duty as a host and performer throughout the evening!

We’re already drooling over this sneak peek of what viewers can expect from the television special airing December 11 at 9/8c. Bailey is straight-up channeling the legendary Diana Ross as she belts out a supremely great cover of The Supremes’ 1965 chart-topping hit, “Stop! In the Name of Love,” that has fans even more excited about A Motown Christmas.

If you closed your eyes, you’d easily think that was Ross herself singing her iconic song. Bailey pulled it off flawlessly — and we can’t wait to see what the entire performance looks like on Wednesday, December 10, at 8/7c on NBC.

Exhibiting the gorgeous tone that’s catapulted her into superstardom, Bailey promises to give the performance of a lifetime as she brings “Stop! In the Name of Love” to a new generation of music fans.

The star of the live-action film The Little Mermaid has proven she can bring any throwback song to new heights, just like she did with Mariah Carey’s “My All” in an impressive social media video earlier this month.

What can fans expect from A Motown Christmas?

The sneak-peek video was filled with adorable moments with Bailey and co-host Smokey Robinson as they hyped up A Motown Christmas. The special will be filled with a near-endless array of musical performances to pay respect to one of the most influential Motown artists of all time , with a heavy emphasis on Christmas music, of course.

“You can expect some good music and some fun and some Christmas celebration,” co-host Smokey Robinson explained as he sat next to Bailey for a sit-down interview.

Bailey, on the other hand, could hardly contain her excitement.

“This is a dream come true for me,” she confessed before giddily gesturing to the legend beside her. A Motown Christmas will perfectly blend the past and future of Motown, and we can’t think of two more appropriate hosts than a rising superstar like Bailey and a legend like Robinson!

Halle Bailey performs during A Motown Christmas. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

The 24-year-old mom called it an honor to be able to host and perform alongside the music icon — and she teased that the show’s “beautiful” opening number will be a performance fans definitely won’t want to miss.

“We have music of everything you can think of,” Robinson revealed. “Every genre. Gospel, jazz, rock.” (He’s not wrong — even mgk, fresh off his recent appearance on The Voice, will dazzle fans with a Christmas performance!)

The star-studded list of performers is impressive: Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical. There will also be performances from Motown legends Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and The Temptations. It’s a Motown lover’s dream television event!

The two hosts put it all into perspective as they spoke about the unique link between Motown music and the holiday season.

“The songs, they are the soundtrack to our lives — Motown music is Christmas… to me,” Bailey explained.

“And me!” added Robinson.