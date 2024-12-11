Chloe x Halle Absolutely Dazzled with Their Modern Cover of "Please Mr. Postman"

The Motown 60 celebration was graced by many stars, and the Bailey sisters brought the groove.

Sister songstresses Chloe and Halle Bailey delivered a show-stopping performance at the Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration event in 2019 by taking the Marvelettes' "Please Mr. Postman" to new heights.

The Motown tribute brought together music's biggest stars to celebrate the iconic record label's 60th anniversary. Boasting performances from music industry titans like Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder, the Bailey sisters knew the night demanded excellence and delivered that in spades. Chloe and Halle are applauded far and wide for their contemporary yet timeless sound, so they were a befitting choice to honor Motown's legacy and deliver dignity to the Marvelettes' track. The pair, who rose to fame under the mentorship of Beyoncé, seamlessly blended their signature style with the vintage flair of Motown's golden era, making their performance a highlight of the night.

While the Bailey sisters could no doubt turn "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" into a power ballad with their goosebump-inducing vocals, their performance for Motown's 60th birthday remains a glimmering example of their timeless star power. Ahead of NBC's upcoming holiday special, A Motown Christmas, we're looking back at Halle and Chloe Bailey's 2019 performance of "Please Mr. Postman."

Watch Chloe and Halle Bailey's performance of "Please Mr. Postman"

Boasting performances from music industry titans like Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder, the Bailey sisters knew Motown 60 demanded excellence, and they delivered that in spades. "Please Mr Postman" is a Motown classic, reimagined several times since the song's 1961 debut. The Marvelettes' original version was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011 and remains a cherished classic decades after its release. The track was a natural inclusion for the Grammy's 2019 Motown tribute, and Chloe and Halle were equipped and eager to deliver the goods after they took the stage.

Watch the iconic performance here.

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle perform onstage during Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at Microsoft Theater on February 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Bailey sisters didn't just sing "Please Mr. Postman" — they completely reimagined the Motown single. Backed by a full band and embracing modern R&B flourishes, Chloe and Halle's rendition of the track stuck true to the song's original charm while still delivering something new. Halle's angelic high notes perfectly complemented Chloe's dynamic vocal runs, creating a layered and emotional set that paid homage to the Marvelettes while showcasing the duo's unique verve.

The Bailey sisters were dressed to the nines for the event, donning matching 1960s-inspired ensembles that served as a visual love letter to the Motown era. With dazzling tassel gowns and elegant updos, Chloe and Halle's polished choreography and captivating vocals added to the vintage ambiance of the tribute.

Halle Bailey returns to Motor City for NBC's A Motown Christmas

Halle Bailey attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Years after the sisters' energizing performance of "Please Mr. Postman," Halle is preparing for another exciting Motown event: NBC's A Motown Christmas. The two-hour holiday special — airing Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC — is set to be a fun-filled show filled with Motown magic and musical fun. Halle will co-host the special alongside Motown legend Smokey Robinson. The talented duo will be joined by a dynamite lineup of artists primed and pumped to celebrate Motown, Christmas cheer, and all the groovy reasons for the season.

Aside from appearances from Motown icons like The Temptations, Gladys Knight, and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, NBC's A Motown Christmas will boast performances from Jamie Foxx, Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical. If you miss the live broadcast of A Motown Christmas, have no fear — the holiday special will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.