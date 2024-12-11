Gladys Knight Says She Is "So Grateful" on Her Milestone Birthday

"Midnight Train To Georgia" singer Gladys Knight has nothing but gratitude as she grows older. And in a moving, celebratory post, she marked a milestone birthday with heartfelt words everyone should read.

Knight is a spritely and active entertainer and a legend in her own time, receiving the National Medal of Arts in 2023 even touring the UK over the summer in 2024. And never forget that she had her own show on NBC.

Glady Knight opens up about turning 80 years old

Knight celebrated becoming an octogenarian on May 28, 2024. On Instagram, she posted pictures from throughout her long and extraordinary career and wrote, "80 years of beautiful life, love, service, celebration, achievement, falling down, faith, fun, lessons, blessings, friendship, collaboration, soul sharing and more. I am so grateful to celebrate another amazing birthday. I am honored to live this wonderful life."

She continued with a sweet message to her fans, adding, "Thank you for all your love, support, celebration, prayers, well wishes, warm thoughts every day in each year. I truly love you! 💜💜"

In another reflective post at the start of the year, she shared, "It's a New Year, many of you have New Goals and I just wanted to take a moment and affirm to you that: YOU DESERVE! Everything that your heart desires, your mind can conceive and is for your ultimate good will be made yours. Take Action. Start. With the faith and understanding that YOU DESERVE! I love you all! 💜."

We love you, too!

Gladys Knight will take the stage in A Motown Christmas

The "empress of soul" is among the special performers who will make appearances during NBC's A Motown Christmas, which airs December 11 at 9/8c.

“Motown’s timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last eight decades,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events & Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season.”

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey are slated to co-host the event, which will feature performances Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical and Motown acts like Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations.